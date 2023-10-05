Who are OU football's most important players for Red River Rivalry vs. Texas Longhorns?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s Christmas week for OU — and Texas — football fans, as one of the most unique rivalries in college football takes center stage when the Sooners take on Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

The game is always big, but this season’s game would be huge without all the pomp and circumstance.

It’s the 23rd time since 1929 where both teams entered the game unbeaten and untied.

The Sooners have had success in those situations, going 12-9-1 against the Longhorns in such matchups, including 5-1-1 since 1980.

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez take a look at OU’s most important player — with one major caveat — for Saturday’s game, which Longhorns player the Sooners need to be more aware of, and have some fun with the fair experience:

Who is OU’s most important player — not named Dillon Gabriel — against the Longhorns?

Aber: I’m going to go with Marcus Major.

Texas’ offense can do a little bit of everything, passing for 287 yards per game and running for 192.

That makes it vital that OU’s defense respond by being versatile.

They’ve got to be solid at all three levels, and if one piece of the defense isn’t working right, things can crumble quickly — as we saw on a couple plays last week against Iowa State.

But on the other side, it’s hard to argue that the Sooners are going to need to run the ball effectively.

Though Tawee Walker, Gavin Sawchuk, and Jovantae Barnes have had their moments, it’s becoming clear that — at least as things stand now — Major is the top option at the position.

Major has flashed some really positive signs over the last two weeks, but the Sooners still haven’t been able to find much of a rhythm offensively.

Against a Texas defense that’s allowing less than 95 yards per game, the Sooners have their work cut out for them in moving the ball on the ground.

That’ll require plenty of help from the offensive line and other blockers, but will also need Major to find extra yardage where he can.

Martinez: I’ll go with Peyton Bowen.

The Longhorns are going to air out the football on Saturday. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is averaging 14 yards per completion, and he has a wealth of receiving options such as Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell at his disposal.

It’ll be the biggest test yet for OU’s secondary, especially Bowen.

The freshman safety has shined so far this season. He boasts 18 tackles and a team-high four broken-up passes to go along with two blocked punts on special teams.

But this will be Bowen’s first taste of the Red River Showdown. And if OU wants to contain Texas’ passing attack, it needs its first-year safety to deliver on the biggest stage of his young career.

Which Texas player does OU most have to account for?

Martinez: Xavier Worthy.

The junior wide receiver was relatively quiet in last year’s Red River Showdown. He caught three passes for 29 yards and one touchdown.

But Worthy is entering Saturday on a hot streak. The preseason All-Big 12 honoree already has 26 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns to his name through Texas’ first five games.

OU’s defense allowed Iowa State to complete three passes of at least 20 yards last week, and Ewers will surely try to connect with Worthy downfield on numerous occasions Saturday.

If the Sooners don’t account for Worthy, they could be in for a long afternoon.

Aber: Hard to argue that pick but I’ve got to go on the defensive side with fifth-year defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

Sweat’s numbers aren’t overwhelming — 15 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1.0 sack, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up — but his impact has been.

Among qualified interior defensive linemen, Sweat ranks second nationally with an eye-popping 91.1 grade by Pro Football Focus. He’s been good against the run and even better as a pass rusher.

The Sooners’ offensive line has been great at keeping Dillon Gabriel clean so far this season, but they haven’t faced any lineman anywhere near the caliber of Sweat.

What’s your favorite fair food?

Martinez: I have to try Mac Loaded’s Butcher Block.

It’s a cup of macaroni and cheese with 15-hour smoked brisket, fried chicken, bacon and sausage on it.

I’ll probably have to run laps around the press box during TV timeouts to burn some of that off, but it sounds worth it.

Aber: I mean, that is definitely intriguing. Most anything with any one of those ingredients is going to be good. Throw all five of them together? That’s a powerhouse.

But I’ve got to stick with the classic Fletcher’s Corny Dog.

It’s the perfect fair food — decadent with a combination of savory and sweet — that’s easy to eat as you walk the midway.

There’s nothing wrong with the new concoctions that come out every year, but there’s a reason the corn dog — and particularly the Fletcher’s Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas — has stood the test of time.

