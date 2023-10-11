What is OU football's most difficult game remaining on 2023 schedule?

OU thrust itself into the heart of the College Football Playoff race with its 34-30 win over Texas on Saturday.

Midway through the season, the Sooners are undefeated and are one of only two teams undefeated in Big 12 play (West Virginia is the other).

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez take another look at preseason expectations and the Sooners’ path moving forward:

More: How Walter Rouse showed uncommon effort on OU football's game-winning play vs. Texas

What’s the most difficult game remaining on OU’s schedule?

Aber: It’s got to be the one game the Sooners have remaining against a team that’s currently ranked — Kansas, which the Sooners will take on Oct. 28 in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, with their only loss coming to Texas.

It got lost a bit in the wake of their 40-14 loss to the Longhorns, but Kansas was within six late in the third quarter before Texas blew the game open late.

The Jayhawks routed UCF last weekend, 51-22, despite being without quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed his second consecutive game.

Kansas has the second-best scoring offense in the league, averaging 36 points per game, the second-best rushing offense in the league with 232.3 yards per game, the second-best offensive efficiency rating at 164.8, are tops in the league in third-down conversion percentage at 53.3%, have allowed just six sacks, and lead the league with 18 sacks on the defensive side.

The Jayhawks put up 42 points on the Sooners last season in a 52-42 OU win, putting up 430 yards of total offense with Daniels injured.

OU’s last trip to Lawrence was even more of a nail-biter, even if the margin was slightly larger.

In the Sooners’ 35-23 win in 2021, the Jayhawks led 10-0 at halftime.

OU might not have won that game if it wasn’t for Caleb Williams ripping the ball away from Kennedy Brooks and picking up a first down after it looked like Brooks was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the OU 46 with a little more than three minutes remaining and the Sooners up five.

There’s a few options for the answer here — Bedlam, West Virginia and BYU being the primary ones — but Kansas is the toughest game remaining on OU’s schedule.

More: OU football rewind: Billy Bowman, Sooners' defense 'whoops' Texas on goal-line stand

Martinez: I'll go with OU's road game against BYU on Nov. 18.

The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) aren't easy to beat in Provo, Utah. They're 3-0 at home this season, and they've won 19 of their last 22 games there.

BYU doesn't have the most high-powered offense. Its biggest weapon on that side of the ball is Chase Roberts, a sophomore wide receiver who boasts 24 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

But the Cougars have enough playmakers on defense to make life difficult for the Sooners.

BYU is led up front by Tyler Batty, a junior defensive end who ranks sixth in the Big 12 in sacks (3.5). It's also led at the second level by junior linebacker Ben Bywater, who ranks sixth in the conference in tackles (32).

Then there's the secondary, where Jakob Robinson is the top contributor. The junior cornerback has three interceptions to his name, which is tied for the second-highest total in the Big 12.

BYU has a few good wins under its belt this season. It earned a 38-31 road win over Arkansas in Week 3. It also earned a 35-27 home win over Cincinnati this past weekend.

OU has more talented teams left on its schedule. Its game against Kansas, as Ryan mentioned, probably sits tops that list.

But the Sooners have never played in Provo. It'll be a tough, physical game against a BYU team that's eager to make a statement in its new conference.

It's a trap game if I've ever seen one, and OU will have to be cautious if it wants to come out with a win.

More: What SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said about early kickoffs when OU football joins in 2024

Have your perceptions of OU’s ceiling changed since the preseason?

Aber: Absolutely.

I thought the Sooners would be much better, if nothing else due to their relatively light schedule.

But I didn’t anticipate OU controlling their first five games the way they did, and then beating Texas — especially after the Longhorns won at Alabama on Sept. 9.

Now, it’s hard not to see the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game and the absolutely floor for OU appears to be the Alamo Bowl, with a much better chance that they wind up in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six game.

According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor on ESPN, the Sooners have a 71% chance of making the CFP field — nearly 20% better than any other team.

It gives the Sooners a greater than 99% chance of making the playoff if it wins out and still a 59% chance of making the field if it wins out and then loses in the title game. That seems a bit high, but the message remains — the Sooners are in prime position to return to the CFP for the first time since the 2019 season.

Anything short of a New Year’s Six bowl would be a disappointment for this team, which is an incredible turnaround from not only last season but even from where things stood before the season.

More: Where does 2023 OU-Texas football game rank in Big 12 era of Red River Rivalry? Let's vote

Martinez: My perception has definitely changed as well.

Despite having an easy schedule, I still picked OU to go 9-3. I figured the Sooners would be better on both sides of the ball, but I wasn't fully confident after they went 6-7 last season.

I'm confident now, though.

After defeating Texas, OU has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. And I didn't think I'd be saying that a few months ago.

Of course, the Sooners aren't guaranteed to win all of their remaining regular-season games. As we discussed in the first question, there are still a few matchups that could cause some trouble.

But OU is clearly in the driver's seat. I agree that anything short of a New Year’s Six appearance would be a disappointment.

And as crazy as it sounds, the ceiling is OU competing in the CFP for its first national championship since 2000. If that isn't a change in perception, I don't know what is.

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football has few potential trap games left on the 2023 schedule