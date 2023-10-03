OU football's McKade Mettauer talks about facing Texas in Red River Rivalry
McKade Mettauer discusses the upcoming OU-Texas football game
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
NBC said Sunday night's game drew about 2 million additional female viewers, and viewership among teen girls was up more than 50%.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action in Week 4.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.