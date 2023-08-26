What OU football's McKade Mettauer learned working with Eagles' OL Lane Johnson

NORMAN — As redshirt senior offensive lineman McKade Mettauer exercises for his final year of eligibility this season, he's preparing for life as a pro.

So, who better to learn from than Lane Johnson?

The former OU star (2009-12) is now a Super Bowl champion and a three-time All-Pro offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he trained with Mettauer for a week this summer.

"It was a good thing," Mettauer said. "Just learning how to be a pro. ... (Johnson) works out by himself, and him having internal motivation makes us understand that we're not going to always have someone there to push us."

Mettauer got Johnson's phone number from Jerry Schmidt, OU's strength and conditioning coach.

Johnson agreed to train with Mettauer and fellow OU offensive lineman Tyler Guyton for one week in Edmond. It was about a one-hour drive for the two Sooners, but they gladly made the trip every day.

It was a golden opportunity for Mettauer, who's expected to be a leader this season.

The Cal transfer was OU's only offensive lineman to start all 13 games last season. He played 807 snaps and gave up no sacks on 417 pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mettauer spent time at both left and right guard last season. But with a year of experience in OU's system and a week of experience with Johnson under his belt, the veteran offensive lineman hopes to be a consistent source of production this time around.

Reggie Grimes finds a balance

Reggie Grimes says he has never been a part of a closer defensive ends group.

The senior has developed a strong relationship with newcomers such as Rondell Bothroyd, Trace Ford and Adepoju Adebawore this offseason.

All three players are expected to contribute right away for the Sooners. And while Grimes is rooting for their success, he also understands that he's in a competition for snaps.

"That’s the thing about football," Grimes said. "Because on one end, you are competing against the guy, but you also love these guys so much. ... But yeah, you want to be the star. You want to be the dude."

Grimes didn't have to worry too much about balancing friendship of competition last season.

OU didn't have much depth at defensive end. As a result, Grimes played in all 12 games and recorded 7.5 tackles for loss to go along with 4.5 sacks.

But this season is different. The Sooners placed an emphasis on adding talent at defensive end, and they did exactly that.

Bothroyd recorded 136 tackles (30.5 for loss) and 16.5 sacks in five seasons at Wake Forest. Ford earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention in both 2019 and 2020 while at Oklahoma State. Adebawore is a five-star phenom.

It'll be more difficult for Grimes to earn snaps this time around. Still, the veteran Sooner hasn't lost sight of the bigger picture.

"The main thing is you can’t let your brother’s success mean it’s a failure to you," Grimes said. "They are your brothers. You have to celebrate that. They are going to celebrate you to."

OU football quick hits

Lebby on redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyler Guyton: "I think we’re all aware of what he can be, but he’s gotta go be it. He’s got the right mindset about it. He’s been incredibly tough and eager to get better every day. He’s gotta continue that trend to get to where he wants to be and where we want him to be.”

Grimes on Bothroyd: "He's a vet, you know what I mean? He's been around the college football world for a little bit, and he knows what he's doing. He's like the quote-unquote father of the room because, again, he's the old guy. But he has a lot of experience. He's a good ball player."

Senior offensive lineman Andrew Raym on how he feels entering the upcoming season: "At least 10 fold. I’m stronger, healthier and my body doesn’t hurt. I feel good every day. I’m moving like a deer, so I feel good.”

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Owen Field in Norman (ESPN)

