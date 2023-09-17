OU football's Jeff Lebby likes where Jovantae Barnes is 'at mentally' after win vs. Tulsa

TULSA — Jovantae Barnes bounced off a defender as he searched for a gap.

The OU sophomore running back was trying to find the end zone from one yard out in the third quarter of the Sooners' 66-17 win against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday. And after initially going down the eye of the Golden Hurricane defense, he broke through a hole on the left side for a touchdown.

That wasn’t the only breakthrough of the day for Barnes, who delivered a strong performance that was overdue in OU's blowout win. After recording just 15 carries for 54 yards through the Sooners’ first two games of the season, he ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

"It was just good (for Barnes) to have carries," OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "To be able to put the ball in his hands. There's a ton of stuff to clean up, but I like where he's at mentally."

Barnes figured to be OU’s workhorse running back entering this season.

But the Sooners leaned on Tawee Walker and Marcus Major for the bulk of their production in their first two games. The duo racked up a combined 46 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch.

Neither player recorded a carry against Tulsa. But as the Sooners prepare to begin conference play, they're expected to continue to run the ball via committee.

“A couple of the other guys are finally healthy, and (we were) trying to get them an opportunity," Venables said. "It wasn’t the plan to stay away from Tawee, just really trying to get the other guys going today.”

OU football injury updates

Sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams exited the game early in the first quarter with a left arm/shoulder injury, but he returned in the second quarter. The Tulsa native finished with six tackles (one for loss) and one interception.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Savion Byrd also exited the game in the first quarter and didn't return. Venables didn't provide an update outside of saying Byrd is "good."

Redshirt fifth-year defensive back Justin Harrington (knee) didn't play against Tulsa. Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough (ankle) dressed out, but he didn't play for the second straight week.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Sexton made his return, though. It marked his first appearance since he tore his ACL during OU's Cheez-It Bowl game against Florida State on Dec. 29.

