OU football's Jeff Lebby apologizes for Art Briles' presence after Sooners' win over SMU

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby with the quarterbacks before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

NORMAN — OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took to the podium on Monday for a regularly-scheduled media availability.

He began with a statement regarding former Baylor head coach Art Briles, who was fired in 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal within the Bears' football program. The investigation concluded that school officials, including Briles, suppressed reports of rapes and sexual misconduct toward players from the football team from 2012-16.

Following OU's home win over SMU on Saturday, Lebby was seen on the field with Briles, who's also his father-in-law. Briles, who hasn't coached a college football game since being fired by Baylor, was wearing an OU shirt.

“His presence on the field is something that created a distraction, and I apologize," Lebby said. "This is something that will not come up again."

Lebby served under Briles at Baylor from 2008-16. He married Briles' daughter in 2011, and the couple now shares two children.

More: Did Tawee Walker solidify his case as OU football's top running back in win over SMU?

Art Briles is here pic.twitter.com/HmDoaxjZQ9 — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 10, 2023

Following Briles' dismissal at Baylor, Lebby sold shirts with the phrase "#CAB," which stands for Coach Art Briles, on it as a sign of support.

OU hired Lebby on Dec. 8, 2021. At the time, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione claimed the university "vetted" Lebby "from every angle, on and off the field."

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight," Castiglione said via a statement on Saturday. "It shouldn’t have happened, and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set."

Briles' appearance also seemed to come as a surprise to head coach Brent Venables, who was asked about the situation after the game.

“I was made aware just before I came in here that he was, and I think that’s being dealt with," Venables said.

Lebby confirmed on Monday that both Castiglione and Venables spoke with him regarding the situation.

He also clarified that Briles was not given an on-the-field pass.

"The intent was just to celebrate with my family," Lebby said.

OU continues its season with a road game against Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

More: OU football report card: Mixed grades for uneven Sooners' performance vs. SMU

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football OC Jeff Lebby speaks on Art Briles' presence at SMU game