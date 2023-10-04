For OU football's Drake Stoops, it's 'an honor' to play in his final Red River Showdown

NORMAN — Despite being the son of legendary head coach Bob Stoops, Drake Stoops had to earn every rep with OU.

After joining the team as a walk-on in 2018, the former Norman North standout had a modest role during his first two seasons. But Stoops broke out in 2020, and his shining moment came on one of college football's biggest stages.

OU pulled out a 53-45 win over Texas on Oct. 10, 2020. The quadruple-overtime contest is arguably the greatest in Red River Rivalry history, and Stoops helped lead the Sooners to victory.

With the score still tied in quadruple overtime, Spencer Rattler connected with Stoops on a pass up the middle. The OU side of the crowd at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas then echoed his last name as he ran into the end zone for the go-ahead, 25-yard touchdown.

"That play was something," Stoops said on Monday. "I'll remember that for the rest of my life, for sure."

Stoops has grown to become one of OU's most reliable contributors since then.

Now in his sixth and final year of eligibility, he'll suit up for one last Red River Showdown game when OU faces Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"It’s a very, very historic series," Stoops said. "One of the greatest rivalries in all of college football. ... If you’re an Oklahoman, you don’t like Texas. If you’re a Texan, you don’t like Oklahoma. It really boils down to that."

Stoops is due for another strong performance in the rivalry series.

The sixth-year receiver didn't make any catches in OU's 2021 matchup against Texas, and he caught two passes for just six yards in last season's 49-0 loss.

But Stoops has gotten off to a strong start to this season. In just five games, he has caught 25 passes for 203 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

And, if given the opportunity, he's prepared to deliver on Saturday just like he did in 2020.

"I just trust in my training," Stoops said. "(I) feel prepared and capable and confident enough to go make plays like that. But it has nothing to do with now. I’m focused on putting my best foot forward come Saturday as part of Team 129, the 2023 Sooners."

Stoops isn't the only OU wide receiver who'll have to put his best foot forward on Saturday.

Texas' defense has only surrendered an average of 196.2 passing yards per game this season, which ranks first in the Big 12, and it boasts numerous playmakers in the secondary.

Jerrin Thompson is a senior cornerback who has two interceptions and one broken-up pass to his name. Then there's fellow senior Jahdae Barron, who has recorded one interception and one broken-up pass.

It'll be the biggest test yet for Stoops and the rest of OU's receivers, who have looked good so far this season. The Sooners rank first in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (352.4).

"It helps to have more competitive depth this year and having guys that can step up," Stoops said. "It takes a little pressure off everyone because we know we’ve got everybody’s back and we've got competitive depth.

"If one goes down, the other is up. It’s like, which head of the snake do you want to cut off?"

While the stats say otherwise, Stoops is viewed by many of his peers as the head of the snake when it comes to OU's receivers.

The former walk-on receiver has established himself as one of OU's most respected leader over the years. And when he steps onto the field of the Cotton Bowl for the final time on Saturday, he'll know he has made his mark on the storied rivalry.

"It’s an honor, really," Stoops said. "A pleasure, an honor."

