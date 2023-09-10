OU football's Dillon Gabriel throws for four TDs & more stats from Sooners' win vs. SMU

NORMAN — The Sooners emerged from their first true test of the season with a victory.

OU earned a 28-11 home win over SMU on Saturday at Owen Field. The Mustangs (1-1) didn't make it easy, trimming the deficit to just three points early in the fourth quarter, but the Sooners (2-0) scored 14 unanswered points to pull away.

Here's a look at the win through the numbers.

Oklahoma's Peyton Bowen (22) blocks the punt of SMU's Ryan Bujcevski (92) in the first half during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

SMU keeps it close in the first quarter

2020: Freshman safety Peyton Bowen blocked a punt with 11:43 left in the first quarter. He became the first OU player to block a punt since David Ugwoegbu did so in a win over Texas on Oct. 10, 2020.

14: SMU made a 27-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3 with 8:43 left in the first quarter. It marked the first points of the season allowed by OU's defense, which kept its opponents scoreless for 14 straight drives.

1: After not allowing any sacks in a Week 1 win over Arkansas State, OU surrendered its first sack of the season midway through the first quarter. SMU's Elijah Chatman made the play.

4: Andrel Anthony was the only wide receiver to record a reception in the first quarter. He caught four passes for 45 receiving yards and one touchdown.

OU extends its lead in the second quarter

59: Junior running back Tawee Walker carried the ball seven times for 59 yards on OU's first drive of the second quarter. The Sooners capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown reception by redshirt junior tight end Blake Smith to extend their lead to 14-3.

49: SMU kicker Collin Rogers missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt with 13 seconds left until halftime. OU took a 14-3 lead into the break.

2003: After earning a 73-0 win over Arkansas State in Week 1, OU kept SMU out of the end zone in the first half. The last time the Sooners didn't surrender a touchdown in the first six quarters of a season was 2003.

Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman (28) recovers a fumble from SMU's Jaylan Knighton (4) as Oklahoma's Woodi Washington (5) and Jaren Kanak (7) look on in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Sooners go scoreless in the third quarter

1: Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman delivered a sack on the first play of the third quarter. It marked OU's first sack of the season.

0: OU went scoreless in the third quarter and took a 14-3 lead into the fourth. It marked the first time this season that the Sooners failed to score in a quarter.

6: OU's defense held SMU scoreless in the third quarter. It marked the sixth time the Sooners held their opponent scoreless in a quarter this season.

OU fends off SMU in the fourth quarter

27: SMU trimmed the deficit to 14-11 with 12:09 left in the game via a 2-yard touchdown pass from Preston Stone to Stone Eby. OU's defense committed three penalties for 27 yards on the drive.

21: After failing to make a catch in Week 1, junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq delivered a 21-yard touchdown reception to give OU a 21-11 lead with 9:01 left in the game.

14: OU scored 14 unanswered points to end the contest and earn a 28-11 win.

4: Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for four touchdowns on Saturday. It's the most touchdowns he's thrown in a win throughout his two seasons at OU.

