OU football's Dillon Gabriel shows 'assassin' mindset after early struggles to beat SMU

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel was visibly frustrated as he jogged off Owen Field.

OU's offense got off to a sluggish start in the Sooners' 28-11 win against SMU on Saturday. And after failing to connect with LV Bunkley-Shelton on a short pass in the closing minutes of the first quarter, Gabriel's emotions broke through his typically-tame demeanor.

"I've learned from it, and I'll continue to learn from it," Gabriel said. "My passion may come out on these guys, but I love them. And they know that I love them. We demand a lot from one another just because we know how good we can be."

Gabriel eventually found his rhythm, and so did the Sooners (2-0). And after his incomplete pass to Bunkley-Shelton, Gabriel went 14-for-17 through the air. He finished with 176 passing yards and four touchdowns.

"You would expect that," head coach Brent Venables said of Gabriel's turnaround. "There's going to be lots of moments when things don't go your way. He's got great character, and he's a great leader. ... At that position, you've got to be an assassin, and he is."

More: OU football vs. SMU: Four takeaways from Sooners' win against Mustangs in Week 2

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) throw the ball in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Gabriel's stat line doesn't jump off the box score. But the redshirt senior quarterback delivered when it mattered most.

SMU's Preston Stone connected with Stone Eby for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 12:09 left in the game. The Mustangs then trimmed the deficit to 14-11 with a successful 2-point conversion.

But the Sooners responded, and Gabriel led the charge. He marched OU down the field on the following drive and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jalil Farooq.

Gabriel delivered once again on OU's next drive. This time he found Marcus Major, who danced along the sideline and leapt into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown.

That marked the 100th career passing touchdown for Gabriel. He's now tied for the 27th-most career passing touchdowns in college football history.

"It's a journey," Gabriel said of the accolade. "It's something that I'll back on way down the road. But as of right now, I'm trying to keep going and find ways to win."

The Sooners scored 14 unanswered points to end the game.

It marked the first true test of the season for OU, which faced little resistance in its 73-0 win over Arkansas State in Week 1.

"It was a hard-fought game," Venables said. "There was nothing easy about winning. ... I love that about our team. I loved the fight, the courage, the belief and the never-flinch that they have. That's what you want to see."

OU shifts its focus to a Week 3 road game against Tulsa (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

More: OU football's Dillon Gabriel throws for four TDs & more stats from Sooners' win vs. SMU

Jalil Farooq's timely touchdown

It seemed like everyone on OU's offense feasted in the team's season opener against Arkansas State.

The Sooners earned a dominant 73-0 win, and six different players recorded at least one reception. But Farooq, who was expected by many to be the team's go-to receiver this season, wasn't one of those guys.

"That's how football is," Farooq said. "Some games, it's your game. Some games, it's not. You've just got to keep playing."

Farooq's got rewarded for his patience in OU's 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday.

OU held a three-point lead with 9:01 left in the game when Gabriel connected with the junior wide receiver up the middle. Farooq then juked a defender before waltzing into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.

"I was just taking advantage of the opportunity," Farooq said. "The ball came my way, and I made a play."

Farooq finished the day with two catches for 33 yards and one touchdown.

It's not an attention-grabbing stat line for the third-year Sooner, who's expected to have a larger role this season following the departure of Marvin Mims.

But Farooq delivered in the biggest moment of the night, and that came as no surprise to his teammates.

"He's someone who just hadn't gotten going for some odd reason," Gabriel said. "It wasn't necessarily him, just the opportunities not going his way. But he's someone who I have a lot of confidence in."

More: 'That's growth': OU football's Kani Walker goes from 'raw' Louisville recruit to playmaker

Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq (3) gets by SMU's Charles Woods (3) on the way to score a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Availability updates

Sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams exited the game in the first quarter. The former Tulsa Booker T. Washington standout then returned in the second half and finished with one tackle.

Williams' departure was felt by OU's defense, which allowed a field goal on the following drive. But Venables expects Williams to be available moving forward.

“I think he’ll be fine," Venables said. "He was just a little tight.”

Redshirt fifth-year wide receiver Drake Stoops (shoulder) also started the game after exiting the first quarter of OU's season opener against Arkansas State. He finished with two catches for 17 yards.

Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk saw the field after not playing in Week 1. He made one carry for one yard.

Justin Martinez can be reached at jmartinez@oklahoman.com or @JTheSportsDude on Twitter. Make sure to subscribe to The Oklahoman to stay up to date with all local sports.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Dillon Gabriel shakes off early struggles in win over SMU