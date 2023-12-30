How OU football's defense showed 'disruptiveness' up front in Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona

SAN ANTONIO — The Sooners were about to run away with it.

Or at least that's what it felt like midway through the third quarter of OU's Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Thursday.

The Sooners scored 24 straight points, and Kip Lewis delivered the exclamation point on defense. The redshirt freshman linebacker went untouched as he wrapped up Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita for a sack, sending OU's fans at the Alamodome into a frenzy.

But the celebrations didn't last.

Arizona ultimately earned a 38-24 victory despite a strong performance up front by OU's defense. The Sooners switched some things up and tied for a season-high five sacks. They also racked up 11 tackles for loss.

"(Our) defense responded several times," OU coach Brent Venables said. "I think there was some disruptiveness that took place. ... We've got to get off the field a couple of other drives, but I thought there was some good stuff that came out of it."

Mussatto: OU football closes Big 12 era in Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. Now, SEC awaits.

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Kendel Dolby (15) brings down Arizona Wildcats tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) in the first half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-715788 ORIG FILE ID: 20231228_tdc_da8_0369.JPG

'Oklahoma has his back': Jackson Arnold's star not dimmed by Sooners' loss in Alamo Bowl

Arizona pounced on OU in the early going.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead that got capped off by a 38-yard field goal from Tyler Loop with 13:05 left in the second quarter. It marked the second-largest deficit the Sooners faced all season.

But OU's defense settled in after that.

The group recorded six straight stops against a red-hot Arizona team that ended its regular season on a six-game winning streak. The Wildcats' longest stretch of scoreless possessions during that run, which featured four ranked victories, was four.

"I think that's just how the game of football goes," junior linebacker Danny Stutsman said. "At times, we had momentum. We were able to execute. It's a game of chess. We had them there. We had them sometimes. I love the fight the defense showed."

OU's pressure up front served as a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing night.

Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof changed things up from what they'd done most of the regular season, using a three-man front and spending much of the game in a 3-3-5 look.

"I just thought that having a little more speed on the field would be important," Venables said. "That's a really athletic offense. And again, good skill."

Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby recorded a career-high two sacks. Lewis registered one sack and two tackles for loss. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd tied for a career-high three quarterback hurries.

More: Brent Venables says Drake Stoops leaves OU football having 'enriched all of our lives'

OU football grades vs. Arizona: Jackson Arnold's starting debut is mixed bag in Alamo Bowl

Of course, Arizona still got the last laugh.

The Wildcats scored 25 unanswered points to finish the game and earn their first bowl win since 2015.

"I feel like we did a great job preparing for Arizona," junior safety Billy Bowman said. "I just feel like tonight Oklahoma beat Oklahoma. And if you do that, you can't expect to win.

"I feel like we did a good job of putting them behind the chains. We've just got to find a way to get off the field."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Sooners' defense had 'disruptiveness' in Alamo Bowl loss