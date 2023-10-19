OU football's Brent Venables is no stranger to UCF coach Gus Malzahn's trick plays

NORMAN — In the first quarter of Auburn’s 2016 early-season showdown against No. 2 Clemson, then-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn decided to mix things up a bit.

Auburn had yet to settle on a quarterback that season and rotated through three that day, but Malzahn decided to put all three on the field at once, hoping to cause confusion among the defense and take advantage.

The play didn’t work, as Clemson’s defense stood tall and stopped Staton Truitt for a 2-yard loss.

The defensive coordinator for Clemson that day, and the next season when the teams met again, was Brent Venables.

On Saturday, Venables’ OU squad — unbeaten and looking to remain in the College Football Playoff race — face UCF and Malzahn. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on ABC.

And though Malzahn has taken a step back at managing the particulars of the offense, the Golden Knights are still prone to take chances.

“I think it was Sun Tzu in the Art of War talking about deception as something utilized on the battlefield,” Venables said.

Venables said UCF and Kansas — the next two teams on the Sooners’ schedule — were “top two or three in the country in deceptive plays as far as a percentage of their total number of plays.”

Whether the deception is plainly obvious (at least eventually) — like having a small player crouch behind the line of scrimmage to take a covert handoff — or something a bit more nuanced, OU’s defense has to be prepared for anything.

“It’s just knowing the DNA of a team,” Kendel Dolby said. “They like tricks, you know. So just spending time in the film room, preparing as much as you can. There’s going to be things that you didn’t watch on film, but it’s just being disciplined in your technique.”

The Sooners’ defense, which enters Saturday leading the Big 12 and tied for seventh nationally in scoring defense, has faced a fair amount of deception so far this season, with mixed success.

Cincinnati had some success with the screen-and-go while the Sooners mostly kept SMU in check even through some of the trickery the Mustangs tried.

It wasn’t surprising then — SMU is coached by longtime Malzahn disciple Rhett Lashlee.

“Everybody’s gonna double-move you if you’re gonna play aggressive in coverage,” Venables said. “They’re a big pop-pass team and they’ll run a pop-pass and go. If they’re gonna run slant, they’re gonna run slant and go. Just all of those kind of things if you’re gonna be aggressive. That’s part of our process, trying to get our guys to play with discipline within the schemes.”

Taking advantage of aggression is a big part of using those trick plays — or “special plays” as Malzahn often calls them.

“All of those things to slow your aggression down and manipulate you,” Venables said. “We try to work on that every single week as part of our normal (preparation), even if they don’t do it.”

Linebacker Danny Stutsman said he and the other defensive players have spent plenty of time looking at some of the ploys Malzahn has used.

“We’ve got a whole file of just trick plays,” Stutsman said. “Just sit down with some of the guys and go through them. Obviously, you probably don’t want to run a trick play too many times in a row, I guess you kind of catch on to it, it kind of defeats the purpose but you know kind of the idea of what formations, what kind of down and distances are they getting in those situations.”

Malzahn isn’t afraid to go back to the well, though, using the play he calls “Woody” — the small crouched player just to the side of the center — at several stops.

He also adds more layers of wrinkles.

When he was the offensive coordinator at Tulsa, Malzahn called a pass out of the formation, faking the handoff instead.

Late in the 2019 Iron Bowl, Malzahn pulled off a trick that bested — and frustrated — legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Malzahn sent his punter onto the field as the Crimson Tide first ran on punt returner Jaylen Waddle, then scrambled around confused when both the punter and Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix stayed on the field.

Alabama was eventually flagged for having too many men on the field, giving Auburn a first down that effectively ended the game.

“I think good coaches, deception is part of the game,” Venables said. “That’s in any sport.”

OU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ABC)

