OU football's Brent Venables advises his staff to 'be loyal' as coaching carousel begins

NORMAN — College football's coaching carousel is picking up speed.

With the end of the regular season approaching, numerous programs have already parted ways with their head coach. Jimbo Fisher is out at Texas A&M. Zach Arnett is no longer with Mississippi State.

The list goes on. And while it'll only get longer as the rest of the season unfolds, OU head coach Brent Venables has some advice for his staff members should they emerge as replacement candidates.

"Be committed to where your feet are," Venables said on Tuesday. "You ask your players to do that, then you do the same. That’s what I would say. Don’t be a vagabond coach. Build something. Stand for something. Have some roots somewhere.

"Be loyal to the players and the people that gave you your opportunity."

Venables practices what he preaches.

He served as either a position coach or a coordinator at Kansas State, OU and Clemson from 1996-2021. During that time, he turned down offers to become the head coach at both Florida State (2019) and Auburn (2020).

It wasn't until Dec. 5, 2021, that he accepted his first head coaching gig at OU.

"For me, I’ve always wanted to go somewhere and call somewhere home," Venables said. "And I would think, who wouldn’t want that? You know, a stable environment where you have great support and you've got great players. You’re in a wonderful day-to-day environment. Don’t screw it up. Don’t screw up happy.

"Even if it’s for a little more money or another title. That’s how I’ve always looked at it."

But not every coach looks at it that way, and OU's staff could be a target for poaching.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger recently named offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as someone to watch for the Mississippi State opening. It's a hiring that would make sense for the university's athletic director, Zac Selmon, who worked in OU's athletic department from 2009-23.

Lebby has been connected to openings in the past. He was a popular name back in January when Alabama was searching for its next offensive coordinator.

When asked during an interview in March if he has aspirations of becoming a head coach one day, Lebby chose to focus on his current employer.

"I have the ambition of getting Oklahoma back to where we need to get it," Lebby said. "That’s what I have a burning passion for right now. It’s going to continue to be that way until it happens."

Whether it's Lebby or someone else on OU's staff, Venables knows the possibility of poaching comes with the territory.

When asked if he believes he has any future head coaches on his staff, Venables was quick to respond.

"Oh sure, without question," Venables said. "I don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking on it, but I know we have excellent coaches. That doesn’t surprise me. All of them have had opportunity, both while they’ve been here and prior to coming here.

"So that wouldn’t shock me, the opportunities here or down the road."

