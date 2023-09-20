What is OU football's biggest lesson learned on offense from nonconference schedule?

So far, so good for OU football.

The Sooners rolled through their non-conference slate, outscoring opponents 167-28, including a 66-17 win over Tulsa on Saturday.

Of course, the Sooners were 3-0 a year ago as well before stumbling through the Big 12 schedule.

OU begins its Big 12 schedule Saturday at Cincinnati (11 a.m., Fox).

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez look at what we’ve learned about the Sooners through the first three games of the season.

More: Dillon Gabriel 'operating with a real edge' as OU football finds offensive groove

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; OU fans celebrate after OU scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

What’s the biggest lesson learned on offense from OU’s non-conference schedule?

Aber: The revelation has been the passing game.

Entering the season, the Sooners’ receiving corps had plenty of questions, with only Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops being proven commodities.

But Andrel Anthony has been excellent so far, with 14 catches for 254 yards and a score, Stoops has been a ball-magnet, Farooq has come on strong of late and youngsters Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson are showing promise after rocky first years on campus.

Add that with Dillon Gabriel’s accuracy and arm strength — both of which look improved from a year ago — and you have an offense that can move the ball through the air in ways last year’s offense never could.

Keeping up this level of production is nearly impossible, but this offense doesn’t seem like it’ll bog down for long periods like last year’s had a tendency to do.

I’d anticipate the running game playing a bigger role moving forward and the offensive line continuing to evolve, but the biggest question mark for the Sooners offensively is resoundingly becoming a strength of this team.

Martinez: The Sooners are still figuring things out in the run game.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray said in the offseason that he’s looking for a “bell cow” to shoulder most of the carries. And as the Sooners enter Big 12 play, that search is ongoing.

Tawee Walker has been a pleasant surprise. The walk-on junior boasts a team-high 29 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Jovantae Barnes isn’t far behind him, though. The sophomore has 28 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown to his name, and he figures to be the lead back moving forward.

But redshirt senior Marcus Major is also in the mix, and redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk seems to be getting more involved as well.

The Sooners certainly have options. But after leaning heavily on backs such as Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks in recent years, they’re still searching for their bell cow.

More: How OU football's Andrel Anthony got to 'front of the line' with Sooners' wide receivers

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

What’s the biggest lesson learned on defense from OU’s non-conference schedule?

Martinez: OU has dominated the turnover margin.

The Sooners have forced eight turnovers this season, and they’ve only turned the ball over twice. They’ve also converted their eight forced turnovers into 38 points.

Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman is leading the charge in the takeaways department. He has two to his name, including an interception he returned for a touchdown during OU’s Week 3 win over Tulsa.

Six different players have recorded a takeaway, including two newcomers. Both OSU transfer Trace Ford and junior college transfer Kendel Dolby registered an interception against Tulsa.

Of course, OU hasn’t faced the stiffest competition. But its defense has made more plays than it did last season, and that’s an encouraging sight entering Big 12 play.

Aber: I’m going to go with the lack of pressure up front.

About the only thing the Sooners have been missing through the non-conference slate is sacks.

OU has just five sacks — Danny Stutsman, Jaren Kanak, Ethan Downs, Adepoju Adebawore and Marcus Stripling have one each.

The Sooners need to get a better push from their defensive front, though they are certainly more consistent than they were last year (and better against the run so far).

It’s a nit-picky thing but OU will need to do a better job of being disruptive in the passing game along the defensive front.

Some of OU’s lack of sack production has been attributed to the way they’ve been blocked, which figures to change some if they continue to have defensive success and also as they play better teams who can afford to take more chances.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football starts Big 12 play 3-0. Here's what to know about Sooners.