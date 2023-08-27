What are OU football's best-case, worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023 season?

NORMAN — Brent Venables’ first season didn’t exactly go off as planned.

The 2022 season for OU was filled with much more of the worst-case scenarios.

This season, the Sooners are hoping for more of the best-case side of things as they try to turn things around from their first losing season since 1998 and try to build momentum for their upcoming move to the SEC.

Will Venables’ second season be better?

Here’s a look at the best-case and worst-case scenarios for each of OU’s games this season:

Sept. 2 vs. Arkansas State (11 a.m., ESPN)

Best case: The Sooners roll over the Red Wolves, showcasing a new-look defense as Peyton Bowen, Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd, Trace Ford and other newcomers shine. With the game well in hand in the third quarter, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold makes his collegiate debut in a no-pressure situation and performs well, giving OU fans a glimpse into what the offense might look like next year.

Worst case: Dillon Gabriel gets hurt early, forcing Jackson Arnold into action. While Arnold figures to be a solid starter down the road, he looks shaky in his debut. The Sooners pull out the win, but the rest of the season is thrown into doubt by the injury.

Sept. 9 vs. SMU (5 p.m., ESPN+)

Best case: OU takes care of business against the Mustangs, showing SMU just how far it has to go to consistently compete in a power conference. The defense forces a handful of turnovers and holds the Mustangs well below the 472 yards of total offense they racked up last season.

Worst case: SMU’s offense has punch, even if former Sooner Tanner Mordecai has moved on to Wisconsin. The Mustangs put up big numbers against OU, throwing doubt on the defensive rebuild and pulling off their first win over a Power Five opponent since knocking off TCU in 2021.

Sept. 16 at Tulsa (2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Best case: The Sooners hammer the Golden Hurricane in their first game at Chapman Stadium since 2014. With the game well in hand, Jackson Arnold gets even more of an early season look, showing once again how much better the Sooners’ quarterback room is than it was a year ago.

Worst case: OU comes out sluggish, as Kevin Wilson’s offense vexes Brent Venables and Ted Roof. Tulsa’s defense forces a couple of uncharacteristic turnovers and Tulsa pulls off one of the most stunning upsets of the Sooners in recent memory.

New Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson served as an assistant coach at OU from 2002-2010 before getting hired as head coach at Indiana.

Sept. 23 at Cincinnati

Best case: The Sooners open their final season of Big 12 play with an emphatic statement against one of the Big 12’s newest members, as Jovantae Barnes puts up the biggest numbers of his career while Kendel Dolby — the only Ohio native on the Sooners’ roster — comes up with some big contributions on the defensive side.

Worst case: For the second consecutive season, OU opens Big 12 play with a thud, as Cincinnati’s rebuild under Scott Satterfield shows its further along than most believed while the Sooners drop their conference opener for the third time in four seasons.

Sept. 30 vs. Iowa State

Best case: The Sooners roll into the Red River Whatever It’s Called This Year with plenty of momentum after handily dispatching the Cyclones. Jalil Farooq continues to emerge as OU’s top receiver while Austin Stogner catches a touchdown pass and looks more and more like he did in 2020 when Stogner looked like a budding star.

Worst case: For the third time in four years, the Sooners start Big 12 play 0-2 after Iowa State eeks out a win to build momentum after an offseason of scandal. The Sooners’ defensive line continues to struggle to make an impact and Brent Venables is squarely on the hot seat.

Oct. 7 vs. Texas in Dallas

Best case: The Sooners get off to a hot start with an early pick-six of Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Ewers and steadily pull away throughout the first half. By late in the third quarter, the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl starts to empty out as OU puts the game away on a long Dillon Gabriel touchdown pass to former Longhorn Brenen Thompson.

Worst case: Ewers dominates with even better numbers than he had last year in Texas’ 49-0 win (289 yards, four touchdowns and an interception). OU gets on the board with a field goal, but the Longhorns still dominate and this time there’s no quarterback injury on the Sooners’ side to take at least some of the blame.

Oct. 21 vs. UCF

Best case: Dillon Gabriel lights up his former team, moving into the top 10 all-time in NCAA passing with yet another monster game. A Florida product, Jayden Gibson, shows his improvement from his freshman season once again, cementing his place as a strong option in the receiver rotation with a big game.

Worst case: Former Sooners’ graduate assistant Davis Gibbs — the Knights’ co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach — helps put together a strong game plan and Gabriel is shaky going against his former team, throwing multiple uncharacteristic turnovers as the Knights shock the Sooners in Norman.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel will face his former team on Oct. 21 when UCF visits Norman.

Oct. 28 at Kansas

Best case: The Sooners keep up their dominance over the Jayhawks in an emphatic way, rolling to yet another win in Lawrence with their first blowout of Kansas since 2020.

Worst case: Jalon Daniels lights up the Sooners and keeps Kansas’ momentum rolling, further exposing the Sooners’ defense as Kansas beats OU for the first time since 1997.

Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State

Best case: The Sooners send off Bedlam in style, blowing out the Cowboys by forcing several turnovers — including a scoop and score for former OSU standout Trace Ford. In-state products Marcus Major and Gavin Freeman also come up with big plays on the offensive side as OU asserts its dominance over the Cowboys one more time before the series goes into hibernation.

Worst case: While OU has dominated Bedlam over the series’ history, the Cowboys pull off their second consecutive Stillwater win in the series. Collin Oliver and Kendal Daniels get after the Sooners’ offense, which looks discombobulated. The night ends with Cowboys fans storming the field and sarcastically chanting “S-E-C,” as OU players and coaches trudge off the field.

Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia

Best case: The Sooners’ offensive line mauls West Virginia’s defensive front, as OU’s running-back trio of Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and Marcus Major all find the end zone as the Sooners make it even more difficult for the Mountaineers to keep Neal Brown on past this season and keep their Big 12 title hopes alive with another win.

Worst case: For the first time since 1982, the Mountaineers knock off the Sooners in Norman, sending OU into an even deeper spiral as it becomes clear there will be major changes in the program after the season one way or another.

Nov. 18 at BYU

Best case: The Sooners make the most of their lone trip to Provo, as Utah State transfer Phil Paea makes a key play to help knock off the program where he once dreamed of playing for his relative, Cougars coach Kalani Sitake. The Sooners clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with one game remaining.

Worst case: What looked like a relatively light schedule is proving more perilous than first thought as yet another Big 12 newcomer takes their shot at the soon-departing Sooners. OU is discombobulated on both sides of the ball, as the secondary struggles to contain BYU’s passing game and the wide-receiver corps continues to struggle.

Nov. 24 vs. TCU (11 a.m., Fox)

Best case: The Sooners finish off their final Big 12 regular season with a bang, blasting the Horned Frogs in front of a raucous crowd to roll into the Big 12 Championship Game and keep their College Football Playoff hopes intact while Dillon Gabriel continues to prove doubters wrong with even more massive numbers.

Worst case: For the second season in a row, TCU takes care of the Sooners, ending their Big 12 run with a thud. OU makes a bowl game, but it’s well down the pecking order for Big 12 selections as the Sooners limp into the SEC.

