How OU football's Andrel Anthony got to 'front of the line' with Sooners' wide receivers

NORMAN — Andrel Anthony still talks to his former Michigan teammates on a daily basis.

Anthony developed close friendships during his two years with the Wolverines. But after having a modest role at Michigan, the junior wide receiver transferred to OU this past offseason in search of more opportunities.

That decision has paid off. Through just three games, Anthony has already recorded career-highs of 14 catches and 254 receiving yards to go along with one touchdown.

It's a strong start for Anthony, whose former Michigan teammates are glad to see him thriving in an expanded role.

"They just say that they're happy for me and it's all love at the end of the day," Anthony said on Monday. "Everybody wants to see their brothers doing great whether it's there or here."

Anthony has been a key contributor for OU's offense, which needed a go-to receiver following the departure of Marvin Mims.

More specifically, the Sooners needed a deep threat, and Anthony has embraced that role. He's averaging 18.1 yards per catch, and his 55-yard reception against Tulsa in Week 3 is a team-high for the season.

OU receiver Andrel Anthony (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a 28-11 win against SMU on Sept. 9 in Norman.

Anthony didn't put up any eye-catching stats at Michigan. He appeared in all but three games in his two seasons with the team, but he only recorded 19 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite the small sample size, OU head coach Brent Venables recognized Anthony's potential.

"There were no red flags," Venables said on Tuesday. "Of course, he’s very explosive. We had a background in knowing who he was coming out of high school, so we had a comfort level to know what we felt like we might be getting from an athletic standpoint."

Anthony has lived up to Venables' expectations so far.

OU's offense is averaging 55.7 points and 358 passing yards per game this season. And despite sharing targets with returners such as Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, Anthony has separated himself from the pack.

"Since he’s been here, he’s just put his head down and he’s worked," Venables said. "He started at the back of the line. And as of right now, he’s at the front of the line."

Anthony's former Michigan teammates aren't the only ones who've taken notice of his strong start. The third-year receiver said people "from all around" have reached out to him and shown support.

That just provides extra motivation for Anthony, who's determined to maintain his lead role.

"I've got to keep going," Anthony said. "Every day, at practice and games, it's a reinforcement of confidence."

Oklahoma's Dasan McCullough (1) breaks up a pass intended for Arkansas State's Emmanual Stevenson (12) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Injury updates

Venables said that freshman linebacker Phil Picciotti and redshirt freshman cornerback Jayden Rowe are having season-ending surgeries.

Venables said Dasan McCullough will be available on Saturday, though. The sophomore linebacker (ankle) hasn't played in OU's last two games.

Venables also said he's "hopeful" that redshirt senior safety Reggie Pearson, freshman cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, sophomore defensive lineman R Mason Thomas and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Savion Byrd will be available.

Venables then said that his staff is "still evaluating" Justin Harrington. The redshirt fifth-year linebacker didn't play against Tulsa in Week 3 due to a knee injury.

OU vs. Iowa State game info

The Big 12 announced kickoff times for its Week 5 matchups.

OU is set to host Iowa State on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. (FS1). The Sooners have won their last three games against the Cyclones.

Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold (10) rushes on a fourth down as SMU's Ahmad Walker (34) defends in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Quick hits

Venables on Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones: "He can throw the ball a country mile, and he can pull it down and take it the distance at any time. He's a really dangerous player. ... We've got a great challenge. There's no doubt about it. The things that he can do and the headaches that he can cause, his ability to improvise is a tough thing to simulate."

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on if he'll continue to have freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold run the ball: “We’ll continue to find ways to mix it up and put him in positions of success when he’s in the game. The other day (against Tulsa), looking back, I wish I would’ve done maybe a couple of different things with him in there. ... We’ll find ways to put him in positions of success moving forward.”

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof on freshman defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore: "(He's) being comfortable and reacting now and not thinking as much. ... He’s done a good job, young guy like him. He’s got a lot of ability and a very bright future. He’s just going to continue to get better and better because he works really hard at the game, too.”

Freshman safety Peyton Bowen on playing the cheetah position against Tulsa: “It was great because you want to get on the field as fast as you can. If it’s at a different position, it’s at a different position. That’s why it was good that I was learning all those positions like I was doing this summer so I can get in whenever I need it."

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe on the team's chemistry: "We're a lot closer than last year. Not to say that we weren't, but we're more of a family. We do everything together. ... Having that camaraderie on and off the field, it just makes things a lot more comfortable and just brings more of a family atmosphere."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is enjoying strong start