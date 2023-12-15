OU football's 2024 schedule is set. How will Oklahoma Sooners fare in first season in SEC?

There’s nothing more SEC than a two-hour special to reveal 16 football schedules.

But, as you might’ve heard, It Just Means More, and the SEC-bound Sooners are about to find out exactly what that means.

If you thought ESPN’s schedule reveal was crazy, I’m taking things a step or 12 further today with a way-too-early, game-by-game prediction of OU’s 2024 schedule.

Yes, I’m aware that rosters are far from finalized, but we’re talking SEC football here! Rationalism be damned.

Let’s get to it.

Aug. 31, OU vs. Temple

Temple had a nice run in the early to mid 2010s under Matt Rhule and Geoff Collins, but the Owls have been dismal for the last four seasons. From 2020-23, the Owls went 10-33 with a 4-27 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Prediction: OU 55, Temple 7

Sept. 7, OU vs. Houston

Dana Holgorsen is out and Willie Fritz is in. Fritz, the back-to-back AAC Coach of the Year at Tulane, seems like a great get for the Cougars, who went 4-8 (2-7 Big 12) in their inaugural Big 12 campaign. Houston is a step up from Temple, but the Sooners shouldn’t have a problem.

Prediction: OU 47, Houston 23

Sept. 14, OU vs. Tulane

Weird how this lined up, with the Sooners facing Fritz’ old squad a week after playing his new one. Houston is a better job, but Tulane should be the better team in 2024, even if star quarterback Michael Pratt transfers or goes pro. The Green Wave is coming off back-to-back seasons of 12 and 11 (pending bowl) wins, though it’s hard to see that level of success continuing in a post Fritz/Pratt world. Good test for the Sooners, but it shouldn’t be more than that.

Prediction: OU 35, Tulane 20

Sept. 21, OU vs. Tennessee

OU’s first-ever SEC game and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s return to Norman. Should be an exciting duel between two blue-chip quarterbacks in OU’s Jackson Arnold and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava. Both ranked as five-star prospects, Iamaleava was the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the 2023 class and Arnold was No. 4, according to the 247Sports composite.

Prediction: OU 28, Tennessee 26

Sept. 28, OU at Auburn

The Loveliest Village on the Plains, so they say. Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium will be the site of OU’s first SEC road game. The Tigers went 6-6 in Year 1 of Hugh Freeze. As smarmy as Freeze is, we know he can coach. And recruit. Auburn had the 12th-ranked class in 2024, according to 247Sports. OU picks up the road win to move to 5-0.

Prediction: OU 34, Auburn 23

Oct. 12, OU vs. Texas (Dallas)

A nice return to normalcy. The Sooners upset the Longhorns this season, but that was Texas’ only blemish on its way to the College Football Playoff. Texas already looked the part of an SEC squad in its blowout Big 12 Championship Game win against OSU. Texas will take back the Golden Hat, handing OU (5-1) its first loss of the season.

Prediction: Texas 38, OU 24

Oct. 19, OU vs. South Carolina

Shane Beamer made a great impression in his three seasons as an OU assistant, and he’s done a fine job in his three seasons at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have gone 20-18 (10-14 SEC), which doesn’t sound great, but it’s hard to win at South Carolina — a lower-tier SEC job. OU (6-1), in its first-ever meeting against South Carolina, bounces back after the Texas loss.

Prediction: OU 41, South Carolina 17

Oct. 26, OU at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin vs. Brent Venables. Talk about a clash of styles. Sooner fans should enjoy a tailgate in The Grove, but I’m not sure they’ll enjoy the game. Kiffin has done a magnificent job at Ole Miss. The Rebels, in his four seasons, are 20-13 in the SEC.

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, OU 26

Nov. 2, OU vs. Maine

Welcome to the SEC, where you play an FCS team in November. The Black Bears went 2-9 this season. If you want a fair fight, avert your eyes.

Prediction: OU 72, Maine 0

Nov. 9, OU at Missouri

A throwback to the Big 12 days. The Tigers went 10-2 this season, winning 10 games for the first time since 2014. We’ll see if Missouri’s 2023 season was a blip, or if Eli Drinkwitz is building something at Mizzou. OU (7-3) has dominated the series 67-24-5, but this feels like a tough spot. How about playing three of the eight “M” states in consecutive weeks.

Prediction: Missouri 26, OU 23

Nov. 23, OU vs. Alabama

OU and Alabama played a home-and-home in 2002 and 2003. The Sooners took both games, but that was before Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has ruled the SEC for much of the last 15 years, and anyone who declared their reign over was wrong.

Prediction: Alabama 32, OU 17

Nov. 30, OU at LSU

What a brutal two-game finish. Maybe the networks will spare the Sooners from playing a night game in Baton Rouge. Either way, it’s going to be a rabid atmosphere. LSU fans aren’t exactly known for their hospitality. After a 5-0 start, the Sooners (7-5) lose five of their next seven games. OU, with a first-year starting quarterback, goes 3-5 in the SEC.

Prediction: LSU 41, OU 35

