OU football WR Jalil Farooq talks about Seth Littrell taking over as offensive coordinator
Which fraudulent stats should fantasy football managers be aware of ahead of a must-win Week 15? Dalton Del Don exposes some key ones.
Regardless of whether or not a decision on Bill Belichick's future has already been made, New England has a unique opportunity to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. And they're hardly the only team that should upgrade at QB in the draft.
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season.
Which matchups can you take advantage of this week to keep your title dreams alive? Sal Vetri breaks down his favorite spots.
Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.
Which tight ends have the best possible chance at going off in the fantasy playoffs? Scott Pianowski ranks them by how good their three-week setup is.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after taking a hard hit in their win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
Legendary NBA reporter and columnist David Aldridge joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Lakers winning the In-Season Tournament, LeBron potentially winning a 5th MVP, Ja Morant’s return from suspension and more.