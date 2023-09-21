OU football WR Jalil Farooq talks about Oklahoma Sooners' win vs. Tulsa
OU football WR Jalil Farooq talks about Oklahoma Sooners' win vs. Tulsa
OU football WR Jalil Farooq talks about Oklahoma Sooners' win vs. Tulsa
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
The Sun know what they need to pull off an upset and carry on into a second consecutive Finals appearance after losing center Brionna Jones to an Achilles injury a month into the season.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Hield has a $19.3 million cap hit for next season.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
Rory McIlroy has fallen short every year at Augusta, and he recently revealed why.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
The Steelers defense played a part in multiple fantasy bad beats in Week 2.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
Scott Pianowski debuts his new series, On Target, which examines the latest receiver data and trends so you can stay a step ahead.