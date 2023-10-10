OU football WR Andrel Anthony lost for the season after injury vs. Texas

NORMAN — OU wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who was injured in the third quarter of Saturday's win over Texas, will undergo season-ending surgery soon, coach Brent Venables said Monday night.

"It's tough," said Venables, who did not specify what the injury was. "You hate it for him. We have other guys. You hate it for Andrel and how hard he's worked. We got to 6-0. He had a big part in helping us get there."

Anthony has 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown so far this season, leading the Sooners in receiving yardage and is second in catches.

The junior transfer from Michigan had five catches for 42 yards in the win over the Longhorns.

Venables also said right guard McKade Mettauer, who was carted off the field in the second half, got good news.

"We're looking at best-case scenario for him," Venables said. "He'll be back sooner rather than later."

He also offered a quick update on cornerback Gentry Williams, who was also injured in the second half.

"(Gentry) is good," Venables said. "He practiced today."

