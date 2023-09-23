OU football wins first Big 12 opener on road since 2018 & more stats vs. Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Sooners began Big 12 play with a hard-earned road win on Saturday.

OU notched a 20-6 victory over conference newcomer Cincinnati. The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) trailed the Bearcats (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 3-0 in the first quarter but outscored them 20-3 the rest of the way.

Here's a look at OU's win through the numbers.

Cincinnati strikes first, but OU responds in the first quarter

3: Cincinnati claimed a 3-0 lead with 7:39 left in the first quarter thanks to a 40-yard field goal by Carter Brown. It marked the first time all season that OU has trailed.

2: Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel fumbled the ball away at Cincinnati's 12-yard line with 4:23 left in the first quarter. It marked just the second time in 18 chances that OU didn't score in the red zone this season.

4: Redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass to give OU a 7-3 lead with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. It marked his fourth touchdown of the season on just eight receptions.

OU's defense led the way in the second quarter

2: Senior safety Key Lawrence intercepted a pass with 5:02 left in the second quarter. It marked the second straight game with an interception for Lawrence, who had just one interception to his name through the first three seasons of his career.

26: Brown missed a 26-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds left until halftime. OU took a 10-3 lead into the break.

10: OU led 10-3 at halftime. It marked the lowest amount of points the Sooners have scored in the first half of a game since their 49-0 loss to Texas on Oct. 8.

3: OU prevented its opponent from scoring a first-half touchdown for the third time in four games this season.

OU defensive back Key Lawrence celebrates a turnover on downs during the second half of Saturday's road game against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati hangs around in the third quarter

54: Brown made a career-long 54-yard field goal to trim OU's lead to 10-6 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

8: Gabriel kept it for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:23 left in the third quarter. Gabriel only recorded eight rushing touchdowns in 26 games at UCF. He has matched that total in just 16 games at OU.

OU's defense secures the win in the fourth quarter

2: Junior safety Billy Bowman intercepted a pass with 7:42 remaining, marking the second straight game that OU's defense recorded multiple interceptions. The last time that happened was against Kansas (two INTs) and Iowa State (three INTS) on Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, respectively.

133: Cincinnati ran the ball 37 times for just 133 yards on Saturday. The Bearcats ranked second in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (239.3) heading into the contest.

2018: The last time OU began Big 12 play with a road win was when it earned a 37-27 victory over Iowa State on Sept. 15, 2018.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs. Cincinnati: Stats from Sooners' win over Bearcats