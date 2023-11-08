OU football to wear 'Unity' uniforms vs West Virginia. Dillon Gabriel, Sooners 'love them'

NORMAN — The UCF football team has uniform combinations for days.

It has 75 possible combinations, to be exact, and it hasn't worn the same set at any point this season.

Dillon Gabriel knows all about UCF's extensive uniform collection from his time with the program from 2019-21. And while the redshirt senior quarterback doesn't get to change up his threads as often now that he plays for OU, he will this weekend.

The Sooners are set to host West Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday, and they'll wear their "Unity" uniforms.

With an anthracite base and hints of crimson throughout, the special threads are named in honor of former running back Prentice Gautt, who became the first Black scholarship player at OU in 1956.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs for a first down ahead of Kansas linebacker Rich Miller (30) and defensive lineman Malcolm Lee (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 52-42. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

"I love them," Gabriel said on Monday. "I was at a spot that did a lot of uniforms. I like tradition, but I also like a seasoning and a little different. I think it allows you to see something different. I think it’s cool."

OU debuted its "Unity" uniforms during last season's home game against Kansas on Oct. 15, 2022. The Sooners emerged with a 52-42 victory.

OU is hoping to channel that magic on Saturday as it looks to snap a two-game losing streak and remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship.

And if OU wants to keep shaking things up in the future, Gabriel has a few ideas.

"Imagine an all-white OU uniform or an all-cream," Gabriel said. "There’s so many options, so I’m glad they’re dabbling into it."

