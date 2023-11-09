OU football vs. West Virginia: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Mountaineers
No. 17-ranked Oklahoma returns home for a game against West Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 11 college football matchup between the Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) and Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2).
More: Why OU football veteran Drake Stoops feels Sooners have 'a lot left to play for'
Score predictions for OU football vs. West Virginia
Ryan Aber, OU beat writer
OU 26, West Virginia 24
ESCAPE FROM WVU
Sooners able to turn the tide and pull out close win
Justin Martinez, OU beat writer
OU 27, West Virginia 21
PEAKS AND VALLEYS
Sooners snap two-game skid with win over Mountaineers
Joe Mussatto, columnist
OU 28, West Virginia 21
FRESH AIR
Sooners top Mountaineers to end two-game skid
More: OU football knows West Virginia's strength is elite offensive line. 'They love blocking.'
How to watch, listen to OU football vs. West Virginia
TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)
OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560
Mussatto: Can OU football fix its penalty issues? Brent Venables says to shoot the arrows
About the broadcasters for OU football vs. West Virginia
The crew of Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) have the call. Levering graduated from Chapman University in 2005 and joined the Milwaukee Brewers radio team in 2015. He occasionally covers college basketball and baseball for Fox Sports and BTN. Helfrich served as the head coach for Oregon from 2013-17 and the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2018-19. He then joined Fox Sports as an analyst in 2020.
More: OU football to wear 'Unity' uniforms vs West Virginia. Dillon Gabriel, Sooners 'love them'
Weather for OU football vs. West Virginia
Forecast: Partly cloudy; 62 degrees; Winds E at 7 mph; 1% chance of rain
More: Could 'Rolodex' have helped OU football? Sooners still are among Big 12's top offenses
Odds for OU football vs. West Virginia
Line: OU by 13. Over/Under: 58.
More: What is behind OU football's two-game skid? Dillon Gabriel says it's not 'losing focus'
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football score prediction vs West Virginia: Can Sooners snap skid?