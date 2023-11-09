OU football vs. West Virginia: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Mountaineers

No. 17-ranked Oklahoma returns home for a game against West Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 11 college football matchup between the Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) and Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2).

Score predictions for OU football vs. West Virginia

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 26, West Virginia 24

ESCAPE FROM WVU

Sooners able to turn the tide and pull out close win

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 27, West Virginia 21

PEAKS AND VALLEYS

Sooners snap two-game skid with win over Mountaineers

Joe Mussatto, columnist

OU 28, West Virginia 21

FRESH AIR

Sooners top Mountaineers to end two-game skid

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. West Virginia

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. West Virginia

The crew of Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) have the call. Levering graduated from Chapman University in 2005 and joined the Milwaukee Brewers radio team in 2015. He occasionally covers college basketball and baseball for Fox Sports and BTN. Helfrich served as the head coach for Oregon from 2013-17 and the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2018-19. He then joined Fox Sports as an analyst in 2020.

Weather for OU football vs. West Virginia

Forecast: Partly cloudy; 62 degrees; Winds E at 7 mph; 1% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. West Virginia

Line: OU by 13. Over/Under: 58.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football score prediction vs West Virginia: Can Sooners snap skid?