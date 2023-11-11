OU football vs. West Virginia: Score, live updates from Sooners-Mountaineers in Week 11
The 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Week 11 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 showdown:
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Sept. 23: Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
Sept. 30: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20
Oct. 7: Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Oct. 21: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29
Oct. 28: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m. (Fox)
Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
