OU football vs. West Virginia: TV channel, betting line, scouting report

NORMAN — OU returns home for a game against West Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The No. 16-ranked Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) are looking to get back on track after suffering a 27-24 road loss to Oklahoma State in Week 10, while the Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) earned a 37-7 home win over BYU.

OU's Nic Anderson (4) tries to get by Oklahoma State's Trey Rucker (9) in the first half of Saturday's game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

How to watch OU vs. West Virginia

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 13

Over/under: 58.5

Scouting West Virginia

Record: 6-3 (4-2 Big 12)

Best player: Beanie Bishop is a redshirt senior cornerback who ranks fist in the nation in broken-up passes (17), and he also boasts a team-high four interceptions. The rest of West Virginia's defense has only recorded five interceptions. OU's offense is at its best when it's airing out the football, but Bishop will look to disrupt that.

The case for West Virginia: OU has struggled against teams with good run games such as Kansas and OSU, and West Virginia will present another challenge. CJ Donaldson is a sophomore running back who has 676 rushing yards to his name this season, and Garrett Greene is a dual-threat quarterback who dismantled OU's defense for 119 rushing yards last season. If the Mountaineers can get it going on the ground, they'll have a chance to leave Norman with a victory.

The case for OU: The Sooners have gotten in their own way during their two-game losing streak. They've had questionable play calls, costly turnovers and careless penalties. But OU still has an offense that's led by a dual-threat quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, and it has a defense that continues to get takeaways in big moments. If the Sooners can play with discipline, they should be able to get back in the win column.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

