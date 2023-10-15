OU football vs. UCF: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

NORMAN — OU places its undefeated record on the line in a home game against UCF on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) enjoyed a bye week after earning a 34-30 win over Texas in Week 6, while the Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) are also coming off a bye after suffering a 51-22 loss to Kansas.

Here's a look at the matchup.

How to watch OU vs. UCF

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 17

Over/under: N/A

Scouting UCF

Record: 3-3 (0-3 Big 12)

Best player: Senior wide receiver Kobe Hudson is one of the best deep threats in the Big 12. He boasts 22 catches for 473 yards and two touchdowns this season. Hudson is averaging 21.5 yards per catch, which ranks fourth in the conference.

The case for UCF: The Knights have the weapons to hold their own in a shootout. UCF is averaging 516.7 yards of offense per game, which ranks first in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation. Hudson is a lethal wide receiver, while running backs RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson have racked up a combined 952 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The case for OU: OU is just as dangerous on offense, and its defense is the difference maker. The Sooners have recorded multiple interceptions in each of their last four games, and they're also averaging three sacks per contest in conference play. The group has drastically improved this season, and it'll look to stifle a high-octane UCF offense on Saturday.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

