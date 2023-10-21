OU football vs. UCF: Score, live updates from Sooners-Knights Big 12 game in Week 8
The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the UCF Knights on Saturday in Week 8 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 showdown:
How to watch Oklahoma vs. UCF football
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Owen Field in Norman
TV: ABC
Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM
What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Sept. 23: Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
Sept. 30: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20
Oct. 7: Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Oct. 21: vs. UCF, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Oct. 28: at Kansas, TBA
Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State, TBA
Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, TBA
Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs UCF score, live updates from Sooners-Knights in Week 8