OU football vs. UCF: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

OU football returns home to face UCF at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 8 college football matchup.

Predictions for OU football vs. UCF

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 41, UCF 17

MAJOR SURGE

Marcus Major's big day helps keep Sooners undefeated

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 42, UCF 20

KNIGHT KNIGHT

OU shuts down UCF's high-powered offense

Joe Mussatto, columnist

OU 49, UCF 28

OUTDUELED

Sooners charge past Knights

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. UCF

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. UCF

The crew of Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (field reporter) have the call. Pasch has worked for ESPN since 2003. He primarily calls NBA, men's and women's college basketball and college football games. He has also been the radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals since 2002. Dvoracek played nose tackle for OU from 2001-05 before having a five-year professional career with the Chicago Bears and the United Football League's Omaha Nighthawks. Luginbill played quarterback at Georgia Tech and Eastern Kentucky before having a two-year professional career in the Arena Football League. Following his retirement in 1997, he began an eight-year coaching career that included stops in the NFL Europe League, the XFL and the AFL. He then joined ESPN in 2005.

Weather for OU football vs. UCF

Forecast: Mostly cloudy; 90 degrees; Winds SSW8 at 8 mph; 0% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. UCF

Line: OU by 18. Over/Under: 66.5

