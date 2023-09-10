OU football vs. Tulsa: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

NORMAN — OU hits the road for a Week 3 game against Tulsa on Saturday.

The Sooners (2-0) earned a 28-11 home win over SMU in Week 2, while the Golden Hurricane (1-1) suffered a 43-10 road loss to Washington. Here's a look at the matchup.

Oklahoma's Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (44) runs onto the field before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

How to watch OU vs. Tulsa

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602) or ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 23

Over/under: N/A

Scouting Tulsa

Record: 1-1

Best player: Kendarin Ray is a graduate safety who entered the transfer portal in December but returned to the program in January. He boasts 239 career tackles (6½ for loss), 13 pass breakups and one interception. Ray has a team-high 17 tackles to his name this season.

The case for Tulsa: It's hard to make a case for a Tulsa win, but the team has shown some growth after going 5-7 last season. The Golden Hurricane struggled at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball last season. It allowed the most sacks in the AAC (45) and ranked 10th in the conference in sacks recorded (16). But Tulsa's offense has only surrendered two sacks so far this season, and its defense already boasts four sacks.

The case for OU: The Sooners weren't perfect on offense in Week 2. But walk-on running back Tawee Walker has emerged as a key contributor, and Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony continues to be a playmaking wide receiver. Then there's OU's defense, which has only surrendered one touchdown this season. The Sooners have shown improvements on both sides of the ball, and they should be the heavy favorite to win on Saturday.

