OU football vs. Tulsa: Score, live updates from Oklahoma Sooners against Golden Hurricane
The 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Week 3 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Tulsa football
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM
What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football
OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners
Will OU football bounce back in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions for Sooners
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Cincinnati, TBA
Sept. 30: vs. Iowa State, TBA
Oct. 21: vs. UCF, TBA
Oct. 28: at Kansas, TBA
Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State, TBA
Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, TBA
Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Tulsa score, live updates from Sooners-Golden Hurricane