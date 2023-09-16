OU football vs. Tulsa: Score, live updates from Oklahoma Sooners against Golden Hurricane

The 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Week 3 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Tulsa football

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM

What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

