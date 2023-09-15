OU football vs. Tulsa: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

OU football concludes non-conference play with a road game against Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 3 college football matchup.

More: Tulsa's Kevin Wilson shares fond memories of OU football, friendship with Brent Venables

Predictions for OU football vs. Tulsa

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 44, Tulsa 7

SWIRL AND SWARM

Sooners' defense rips apart Hurricane

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 45, Tulsa 14

THE PERFECT STORM

Sooners click on both ends, blow Golden Hurricane away

Joe Mussatto, columnist

OU 35, Tulsa 10

STORM PREP

Sooners survive Hurricane as Big 12 schedule beckons

More: Why OU football coach Brent Venables once tried to hire ex-Sooners DB Dominique Franks

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Tulsa

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

More: Did OU football fans try to break into Lincoln Riley's home? Here's what Norman police say

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Tulsa

The crew of Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (field reporter) have the call. Flemming joined ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college basketball in 2010. He now also covers MLB and college football games along with PGA majors. Osweiler played quarterback at Arizona State from 2009-11 before enjoying a seven-year NFL career that a included a Super Bowl championship in 2015. He then joined ESPN in 2022 as a college football analyst. Burton played basketball at Lehigh from 2013-17. She then spent time as an anchor/reporter for NFL Network before joining ESPN in August.

OU football rewind: Sooners' issues at left guard, top players & redshirt tracker

Weather for OU football vs. Tulsa

Forecast: Partly cloudy; 82 degrees; Winds N at 6 mph; 13% chance of rain

More: How OU football plans to 'finish the play,' add to its sack total vs. Tulsa

Odds for OU football vs. Tulsa

Line: OU by 27.5. Over/Under: 59.5.

More: Jeff Lebby, Art Briles brazenly broke whatever boundaries OU football had in place

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs. Tulsa score predictions, game time for Week 3 game