OU football vs. Texas: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown for Red River Rivalry

NORMAN — OU is set to face Texas on Saturday in the latest chapter of the Red River Showdown.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) earned a 50-20 win over Iowa State in Week 5, while the Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) earned a 40-14 win over Kansas. Here's a look at the matchup.

How to watch OU vs. Texas

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Cotton Bowl in Dallas

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: Texas by 5

Over/under: 59

Scouting Texas

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

Best player: Texas' biggest weapon on offense is Xavier Worthy. The junior wide receiver earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season, and he has been a handful to contain so far this year. Worthy boasts team-highs of 26 catches and 345 receiving yards to go along with three touchdowns.

The case for Texas: Texas is the first team OU has faced this season that can keep up on both sides of the football. The Longhorns are led on offense by Quinn Ewers, a former five-star quarterback who has plenty of talented targets at his disposal. They're also led on defense by Jaylan Ford, a veteran linebacker who has recorded 32 tackles (four for loss) and two interceptions this season.

The case for OU: This isn't the same OU team that went 6-7 last season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the Big 12 in both passing yards (1,593) and passing touchdowns (15), and the defense is also significantly better. The group has only allowed an average of 10.8 points per game, and it has racked up 10 interceptions.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

