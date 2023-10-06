OU football vs. Texas: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds for Red River Rivalry

OU football continues the Red River Rivalry series with a game against Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dallas. Here's what you need to know about the Week 6 college football matchup.

More: What was the best OU-Texas football game of Big 12 era? Let's rank the Red River Rivalry

Predictions for OU football vs. Texas

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

Texas 24, OU 21

QUINN AND BEAR IT

Sooners take things down to the wire but Quinn Ewers pulls it out for Horns

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

Texas 28, OU 24

SOONER OR LATER

OU's hot streak gets snapped with loss to Texas

Joe Mussatto, columnist

Texas 40, OU 30

TEXAS: BACK (TO-BACK)

Sooners hang tough against Horns, but Texas wins second straight in series

More: Can OU football win rushing battle vs Texas? 'Hungry' Marcus Major will be key for Sooners

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Texas

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

More: Who are OU football's most important players for Red River Rivalry vs. Texas Longhorns?

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Texas

The crew of Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (field reporter) have the call. Fowler has been at ESPN since 1986. He became the play-by-play for ABC's Saturday Night Football in 2014. Herbstreit is a former Ohio State quarterback who joined ESPN in 1996. He's a five-time Sports Emmy Award winner as Best Analyst, and he has been ESPN and ABC's lead game analyst since 2006. Rowe joined ESPN in 1998. In addition to being a field reporter for college football, she has provided play-by-play commentary for women's college basketball, softball, volleyball and gymnastics.

More: For OU football's Drake Stoops, it's 'an honor' to play in his final Red River Showdown

Weather for OU football vs. Texas

Forecast: Partly cloudy; 72 degrees; Winds NNE at 9 mph; 0% chance of rain

More: OU football focusing on 'present' tense in trying to avenge last year's rout vs. Texas

Odds for OU football vs. Texas

Line: Texas by 5.5. Over/Under: 60.5

More: What OU football coach Brent Venables had to say about Sooners' game vs. Texas Longhorns

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Texas score predictions, time, TV for Red River Rivalry