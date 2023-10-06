OU football vs. Texas: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds for Red River Rivalry
OU football continues the Red River Rivalry series with a game against Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dallas. Here's what you need to know about the Week 6 college football matchup.
Predictions for OU football vs. Texas
Ryan Aber, OU beat writer
Texas 24, OU 21
QUINN AND BEAR IT
Sooners take things down to the wire but Quinn Ewers pulls it out for Horns
Justin Martinez, OU beat writer
Texas 28, OU 24
SOONER OR LATER
OU's hot streak gets snapped with loss to Texas
Joe Mussatto, columnist
Texas 40, OU 30
TEXAS: BACK (TO-BACK)
Sooners hang tough against Horns, but Texas wins second straight in series
How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Texas
TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)
OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560
About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Texas
The crew of Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (field reporter) have the call. Fowler has been at ESPN since 1986. He became the play-by-play for ABC's Saturday Night Football in 2014. Herbstreit is a former Ohio State quarterback who joined ESPN in 1996. He's a five-time Sports Emmy Award winner as Best Analyst, and he has been ESPN and ABC's lead game analyst since 2006. Rowe joined ESPN in 1998. In addition to being a field reporter for college football, she has provided play-by-play commentary for women's college basketball, softball, volleyball and gymnastics.
Weather for OU football vs. Texas
Forecast: Partly cloudy; 72 degrees; Winds NNE at 9 mph; 0% chance of rain
Odds for OU football vs. Texas
Line: Texas by 5.5. Over/Under: 60.5
