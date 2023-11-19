OU football vs. TCU: TV channel, betting line, scouting report

NORMAN — OU concludes its regular season with a home game against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday.

The No. 13-ranked Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) are fresh off a 31-24 road win over BYU in Week 12, while the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) earned a 42-17 home win over Baylor. Here's a look at the matchup.

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) carries the ball against BYU during the second half Saturday in Provo, Utah.

How to watch OU vs. TCU

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 13

Over/under: N/A

Scouting TCU

Record: 5-6, 3-5 Big 12

Best player: Josh Hoover has been airing out the football as of late. The redshirt freshman quarterback has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of TCU's last five games. Hoover completed 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards and three total touchdowns in the win over Baylor, giving him a career-high quarterback rating of 98.6.

The case for TCU: TCU snapped a three-game skid with its win over the Baylor. The Horned Frogs racked up 531 yards of offense, and they also recorded six tackles for loss and one sack on defense. It's an encouraging performance for TCU, which'll look to beat an OU team that's unsure if starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be available.

The case for OU: Numerous OU players stepped up against BYU once Gabriel got hurt in the second quarter. Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold completed 5 of 9 passes for 33 yards and has eight carries for 24 yards. Junior safety Billy Bowman returned an interception for a 100-yard touchdown. Even if Gabriel doesn't suit up against TCU, OU will have a chance if it can get contributions on both sides of the ball once again.

