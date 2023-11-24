OU football vs. TCU: Five takeaways as Dillon Gabriel, Sooners roll in Big 12 finale

NORMAN — OU made an emphatic statement in its Big 12 finale, keeping its Big 12 Championship Game hopes alive — at least for the time being — with a 69-45 win over TCU on Friday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners’ 69 points were the most they’ve scored in a Big 12 game since their 77-0 win over Texas A&M in 2003.

The Sooners will need some help over the next couple days to make the title game.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Dillon Gabriel starts, makes history

Dillon Gabriel didn’t show any effects from the injury that knocked him out of the game late in the first half a week earlier against BYU.

Gabriel made the start and quickly showed off his arm, hitting Nic Anderson for a 50-yard completion on the Sooners’ first offensive play.

The completion was one of three 50-plus yard passing plays for Gabriel.

He hit Jayden Gibson for a 59-yard touchdown later in the first quarter and then hit Brenen Thompson for a 53-yard touchdown on the second play of the second quarter.

Just before the touchdown to Thompson, Gabriel connected with Anderson for a 20-yard completion that pushed him ahead of former Sooners star Baker Mayfield for eighth on the NCAA’s career passing list.

Gabriel finished with 400 yards, to give him 14,865 (yards going into the day) career yards and ultimately also pushing him past former Boise State star Kellen Moore into seventh place.

BYU’s Ty Detmer is next on the list in sixth place with 15,031.

Gabriel also had a 40-yard run in the second half.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with running back Tawee Walker (29) after Sawchuk scored a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Billy Bowman does it again

Billy Bowman just keeps picking off opponents and making the most of it.

With just more than six minutes remaining Friday, Bowman leapt to pick off Josh Hoover’s pass and headed toward the end zone.TCU’s Jack Bech grabbed Bowman’s jersey around the 20, but Bowman spun toward the middle of the field and out of Bech’s grasp to break free.

He moved across the field to find a clear running lane, making it to the end zone for his third pick-six of the season.

Bowman had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in last week’s win over BYU.

Bowman leads the Big 12 and is second nationally with six interceptions.

Second-quarter surge lifts Sooners

The game was a back-and-forth affair early with both offenses doing plenty of damage.

In the second quarter, OU’s offense kept rolling right along while the Sooners’ defense bowed up against the Horned Frogs.

OU outscored TCU 28-3 in the quarter to lead 42-16 at the break.

The Sooners outgained TCU 218-81, with much of the Horned Frogs’ production coming on their final drive of the quarter where they settled for a field goal on the last play before half.

OU’s defense came up with three consecutive stops without allowing a first down, including a fourth-down stop of a TCU fake punt attempt early in the quarter that gave the Sooners the ball at the TCU 33.

Gavin Sawchuk finished off that drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to put OU ahead 35-13.

Drake Stoops takes final bow

Bob and Carol Stoops greet their son Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) duringSenior Day before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

It’s not often that a quarterback takes a backseat on Senior Day, especially one as accomplished as Dillon Gabriel.

But in the pregame ceremony, Gabriel was relegated to next-to-last.

The last spot belonged to super senior wide receiver Drake Stoops, the son of legendary Sooners coach Bob Stoops and former walk-on who has become OU’s top receiver in his final season.

Then Stoops showed why he’s become a fan favorite on back-to-back plays late in the third, drawing the now-familiar “Stooooops” chants from the Sooners’ faithful.

First, Stoops kept his toes inbounds for a 17-yard gain to give OU a second-consecutive first down and then on the next play, fought for a 9-yard touchdown, stretching the ball across the plane as he was bring brought down

Stoops finished with 12 catches for 125 yards.

It was Stoops’ third 100-yard game in the last four.

Before the game, Stoops was honored with a share of the Don Key Award, typically presented on Senior Day.

Dillon Gabriel and Woodi Washington shared the award with Stoops.

Gavin Sawchuk keeps right on grinding

OU’s running game has been a question for much of the season but Gavin Sawchuk continued his late-season surge with 130 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Sawchuk has four consecutive games of more than 100 yards on the ground.

He hadn’t scored multiple touchdowns in a game before scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Sawchuk also had 22 carries against West Virginia two weeks earlier.

