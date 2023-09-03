OU football vs. SMU: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown for Sooners-Mustangs

NORMAN — OU continues its season with a Week 2 home game against SMU on Saturday.

The Sooners (1-0) hope to keep rolling after earning a 73-0 win over Arkansas State in Week 1, while the Mustangs (1-0) are looking to make a statement after earning a 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech. Here's a look at the matchup.

How to watch OU vs. SMU

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 18.

Over/under: 72.5

Scouting SMU

Record: 1-0

Best player: Senior wide receiver Jordan Kerley is the top returner for an SMU offense that ranked 10th in the nation in points per game last season (36.6). Kerley made 37 catches for 588 yards and six touchdowns last season, but he was held to just two catches for five yards against Louisiana Tech.

The case for SMU: Despite losing quarterback Tanner Mordecai this past offseason, SMU's offense is still dangerous. Sophomore quarterback Preston Stone looked solid in his second career start, recording 248 passing yards and three touchdowns against Louisiana Tech. Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson Jr. also ran for 128 yards and one touchdown. SMU's defense is still a work in progress. But if the Mustangs get into a shootout with the Sooners, they'll at least have a fighting chance.

The case for OU: Both teams have a high-powered offense, but OU's defense looks to be more reliable. The Sooners kept Arkansas State off the scoreboard in Week 1. And while it didn't face the stiffest competition, OU's defense looked better and deeper at all three levels compared to last season. If the Sooners carry that momentum into their game against the Mustangs, they should emerge victorious.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

