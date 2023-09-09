OU football vs. SMU: Score, live updates from Oklahoma Sooners' Week 2 game
The 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch Oklahoma vs. SMU football
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Owen Field in Norman
Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)
Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM
What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: vs. SMU, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 16: at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Cincinnati, TBA
Sept. 30: vs. Iowa State, TBA
Oct. 21: vs. UCF, TBA
Oct. 28: at Kansas, TBA
Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State, TBA
Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, TBA
Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
