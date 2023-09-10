OU football vs. SMU: Four takeaways from Sooners' win against Mustangs in Week 2

NORMAN — It wasn’t nearly as easy this time around.

But though it wasn’t pretty for much of the night. OU escaped with a 28-11 victory over SMU on Saturday night at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here are four takeaways from the Sooners’ skin-of-their-teeth win.

More: OU football: What to know about the Oklahoma Sooners' 2023 schedule, roster and more

Oklahoma's Tawee Walker (29) rushes in the first half during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Tawee Walker turns in career game

Perhaps the brightest spot in the game was running back Tawee Walker.

A walk-on, Walker was a surprise pick as the Sooners’ co-No. 1 running back with Marcus Major.

But Walker showed why against SMU, running for a career-high 107 yards on 20 carries.

Walker’s previous career high was eight carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns a week earlier in the season opener against Arkansas State.

Walker’s biggest run was a 30-yard gain early in the second quarter to set up Blake Smith’s 2-yard touchdown reception six plays later to put OU up 14-3.

Walker also had three catches for 25 yards. He previously had just one career reception.

More: 'That's growth': OU football's Kani Walker goes from 'raw' Louisville recruit to playmaker

Jackson Arnold makes cameos

Ou's Jackson Arnold (10) and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) talks before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold saw action during multiple sequences with the game on the line, mainly in short-yardage situations.

On OU’s second drive of the game, Arnold came in for one play to start the drive, with a one-yard carry before Dillon Gabriel came back on.

Two plays later, Gabriel hit Andrel Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown to get the scoring started.

Arnold made three other appearances in the third quarter, with a two-yard gain on third-and-3 from the OU 47 and then handing the ball to Tawee Walk for a one-yard gain on fourth down for a conversion before Gabriel re-entered.

Arnold came in twice during the next Sooners’ drive, picking up eight yards and a first down on fourth-and-1 in SMU territory.

A few plays later, Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby once again inserted Arnold for a fourth-down try. This time, Arnold was stopped for no gain to give the ball back to SMU.

More: Who is the 'most interesting' man on OU football team? Meet Sooners OT Walter Rouse

DG with his 4th TD pass of the day to @Md24jr 🎯 #OUDNA | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UVuiv1CGkc — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 10, 2023

Jalil Farooq comes through in the clutch

After being held without a catch in the opener, Jalil Farooq came up with a pair of big catches against SMU.

None was bigger than his fourth-quarter 21-yard score.

Farooq shook a would-be tackler at the 10 and then juked another defender to find the end zone for the first time this season.

Farooq finished with two catches for 33 yards.

Dillon Gabriel finished 19 of 27 for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

More: Why OU football saw Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony as key for Sooners' speed upgrade

Defense comes through

OU’s defense was far from perfect, but the unit that was much of the focus in the off-season came up with several critical plays.

SMU looked like it was building momentum, with running back Jaylan Knighton breaking off a long run late in the third quarter that would’ve put the Mustangs in prime scoring position.

But Key Lawrence chased down Knighton, forcing a fumble, Woodi Washington kept it in bounds — barely — and linebacker Danny Stutsman recovered to give the Sooners back the ball.

OU didn’t capitalize on the turnover, their own drive ending on a turnover on downs inside the SMU 20, but they did turn the field over, maintaining a 14-3 lead late in the third.

Then after Jalil Farooq’s touchdown in the fourth, the Sooners’ forced a turnover on downs, leading to Marcus Major’s 27-yard touchdown catch moments later to all but put the game away.

The Sooners added another takeaway late on Justin Harrington’s interception with less than two minutes remaining.

More: How OU football's Peyton Bowen impressed fellow Sooners being 'real poised' in his debut

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football beats SMU as Sooners' defense continues to impress