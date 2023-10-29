OU football vs. Oklahoma State: Bedlam TV channel, betting lines, matchup breakdown

STILLWATER — One final matchup for the foreseeable future.

That’s the headline for the week with Bedlam finally here. OU is gone from the Big 12 after this season, leaving behind in-state rival Oklahoma State for the SEC.

That alone raises the stakes for this week’s showdown, which is set for a national broadcast Saturday afternoon.

Still, there is more at stake.

Both teams are part of a five-way tie atop the Big 12 standings. A win only aids the effort to reach the championship game in Arlington, Texas.

But really, the bragging rights are perhaps just as valuable.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. OU

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

OSU Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

OU Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 4

Over/under: 62.5

OU coach Brent Venables, left, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy talk before a game on Nov. 19 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Scouting Oklahoma State

Record: 6-2, 4-1 Big 12

Best player: Sophomore running back Ollie Gordon II is on a hot streak like no other. He’s rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in the past five games, including two back-to-back games of more than 250 yards — a feat only matched in program history by Barry Sanders in 1988. Gordon is big with a 6-foot-1, 211 pound frame and incredibly talented with his speed and strength. He’s also durable with 122 carries in the past five games. And behind an improved offensive line, it’s no coincidence the Cowboys have caught fire with four straight victories.

The case for OSU: Perhaps it’s as simple as Gordon. It’s his world right now and the Cowboys are enjoying every part of living in it. OSU has an advantage in the run game few in the country can match. Against an OU defense that just allowed 5.5 yards per carry against Kansas, the Cowboys could be in good shape on the ground, allowing them to control the clock to keep OU’s offense on the sideline and take pressure off quarterback Alan Bowman and a thin group of wide receivers.

Scouting OU

Record: 7-1, 4-1 Big 12

Best player: While talks of a Heisman run went out the window following a loss to Kansas, Dillon Gabriel is still playing good football. The redshirt senior quarterback leads the Big 12 in passing yards (2,302) and passing touchdowns (19), and he also has a career-high eight rushing touchdowns to his name. Gabriel only attempted 19 throws for a season-low 171 yards and one interception against Kansas, but you can chalk that up to OU opting to run the ball more in the rain. Gabriel is still the team's field general, and he'll look to rally the troops against OSU.

The case for OU: The Sooners got their wakeup call against the Jayhawks. OU will surely give Gabriel the green light to let it fly against an OSU defense that's allowing 238.9 yards through the air per game. It'll also lean on its defense to swing the turnover margin in its favor. The group ranks seventh in the nation in takeaways per game (2.3). Of course, the status of players such as linebacker Danny Stutsman (ankle) and running back Marcus Major (shoulder) will be something to monitor. But OU still has enough weapons to do damage on both sides of the football.

—Jacob Unruh and Justin Martinez, Staff writers

