OU football vs Oklahoma State: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Cowboys in Bedlam

STILLWATER — One last Bedlam.

Oklahoma State and OU meet a final time for the foreseeable future Saturday, bringing to close an in-state rivalry on the football field that predates statehood.

The 22nd-ranked Cowboys face the ninth-ranked Sooners at 2:30 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) is looking for a fifth straight win, while OU (7-1, 4-1) is looking to rebound from a loss at Kansas.

And both are aiming for a leg up in the tight Big 12 race, which has five teams tied for first.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

More: How Oklahoma State football's Dalton Cooper fuels Bedlam rivalry in hometown of Prague

Score predictions for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 37, OSU 35

FITTING FINALE

Sooners take shootout to remain atop Big 12

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 31, OSU 28

SOONERS SENDOFF

OU leaves Stillwater with final Bedlam win

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

OSU 41, OU 36

THE LAST RIDE

Cowboys run past Sooners as sun sets on Bedlam

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 40, OU 38

AGENT ZERO

Cowboys’ Ollie Gordon II continues monster run to overpower Sooners late

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 38, OU 34

EPIC ENDING

Cowboys win an instant classic to close the book on Bedlam

More: Trace Ford's family braces for emotional Bedlam after transfer to OU football from OSU

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, left, and and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy shake hands before a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Oklahoma State

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

OSU Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

OU Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

OSU satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 138 or 199

OU satellite radio: SiriusXM 83

More: These were the most iconic moments in Bedlam history

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam

The ESPN crew of Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) has the call. Pasch is a longtime play-by-play announcer for ESPN who primarily calls NBA, men’s and women’s college basketball and college football games. He’s also been the radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals for more than 20 years. Dvoracek is a former Sooners star who played four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He’s called games on ESPNU and ESPN’s Friday Night Primetime Series in the past. Luginbill is ESPN’s national recruiting director who provides coverage for ESPN.com and on air.

More: Bedlam is 'non-conversation' in Gundy family, the ultimate house divided for OU vs. OSU

Weather for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 69 degrees, Winds S at 11 mph, 1% chance of rain

More: Why are Drake Stoops & OU football's captains for Bedlam all from Oklahoma? Pure respect

Odds for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Line: Sooners by 6. Over/under: 61

More: Alan Bowman's sisters played soccer at OU, but 'family comes first' in Bedlam football

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football score prediction vs Oklahoma State: Who will win Bedlam?