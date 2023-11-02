OU football vs Oklahoma State: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Cowboys in Bedlam
STILLWATER — One last Bedlam.
Oklahoma State and OU meet a final time for the foreseeable future Saturday, bringing to close an in-state rivalry on the football field that predates statehood.
The 22nd-ranked Cowboys face the ninth-ranked Sooners at 2:30 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) is looking for a fifth straight win, while OU (7-1, 4-1) is looking to rebound from a loss at Kansas.
And both are aiming for a leg up in the tight Big 12 race, which has five teams tied for first.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Score predictions for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam
Ryan Aber, OU beat writer
OU 37, OSU 35
FITTING FINALE
Sooners take shootout to remain atop Big 12
Justin Martinez, OU beat writer
OU 31, OSU 28
SOONERS SENDOFF
OU leaves Stillwater with final Bedlam win
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
OSU 41, OU 36
THE LAST RIDE
Cowboys run past Sooners as sun sets on Bedlam
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
OSU 40, OU 38
AGENT ZERO
Cowboys’ Ollie Gordon II continues monster run to overpower Sooners late
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 38, OU 34
EPIC ENDING
Cowboys win an instant classic to close the book on Bedlam
How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Oklahoma State
TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)
OSU Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
OU Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
OSU satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 138 or 199
OU satellite radio: SiriusXM 83
About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam
The ESPN crew of Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) has the call. Pasch is a longtime play-by-play announcer for ESPN who primarily calls NBA, men’s and women’s college basketball and college football games. He’s also been the radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals for more than 20 years. Dvoracek is a former Sooners star who played four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He’s called games on ESPNU and ESPN’s Friday Night Primetime Series in the past. Luginbill is ESPN’s national recruiting director who provides coverage for ESPN.com and on air.
Weather for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam
Forecast: Mostly sunny, 69 degrees, Winds S at 11 mph, 1% chance of rain
Odds for OU football vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam
Line: Sooners by 6. Over/under: 61
