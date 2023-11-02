OU football vs. Oklahoma State: What you need to know about Sooners-Cowboys in Bedlam

It's Bedlam week, and The Oklahoman has you covered for all things Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Whether you are a Cowboy or a Sooner, The Oklahoman has you covered when it comes to the Bedlam rivalry.

For this week's stories, check out the OU and OSU lists below. This page will be updated through Saturday.

How to watch OU football vs. Oklahoma State

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

OSU Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

OU Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Who leads the Bedlam football series?

The Sooners lead the all-time series 91-19-7.

What is the betting line for OU vs. OSU?

As of Wednesday, BetMGM has the Sooners favored by 6 points with an over/under set at 61.5.

What to know ahead of Bedlam football

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Oklahoma State 2023: TV, odds. Sooners-Cowboys preview