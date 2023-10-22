OU football vs. Kansas: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

NORMAN — OU continues its season with a road game against Kansas on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) earned a 31-29 win over UCF in Week 8, while the Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) are fresh off a bye week. Here's a look at the matchup.

More: 'Our guys were ready': How Kendel Dolby, OU football denied UCF from late tying score

How to watch OU vs. Kansas

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 10

Over/under: N/A

More: How did OU football hold off UCF? Brent Venables says 'it's kind of like in golf'

Scouting Kansas

Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)

Best player: Kansas' best player is Jalon Daniels. The junior quarterback was named the Big 12's preseason Offensive Player of the Year, but he hasn't played since a Week 4 game against BYU due to a back injury. Daniels' status for Saturday is still up in the air, but containing him would certainly be the top priority for OU if he does suit up.

The case for Kansas: Despite being without Daniels for over half the season, Kansas still ranks third in the Big 12 in points per game (35.4). The Jayhawks are led on the ground by Devin Neal, a junior running back who has 90 carries for 659 yards and six touchdowns to his name this season. Kansas' offense is capable of doing damage, and it'll be even more dangerous if Daniels suits up.

The case for OU: OU had to adjust to some major changes in its narrow win over UCF. It didn't have wide receiver Andrel Anthony (knee) and running back Tawee Walker (in-house suspension), and offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (ankle) only played on special teams. But the Sooners still managed to come out on top, and they should be more settled in when they face the Jayhawks on Saturday. If that's the case, there's a good chance OU will hand Kansas its first home loss of the season.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

More: Mussatto: OU football survives scare from UCF, but it's no Texas hangover for Sooners

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs. Kansas: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown