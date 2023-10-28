OU football vs. Kansas: Score, live updates from Sooners-Jayhawks Big 12 game in Week 9

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Week 9 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 showdown:

How to watch: What channel is OU football vs. Kansas on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Sooners-Jayhawks

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football

More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency

OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Will OU football bounce back in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions for Sooners

More: Brent Venables' 'inside-out' recruiting approach for OU football resonates with HS coaches

More: What are the stories behind OU football players' tattoos? Dillon Gabriel, Sooners explain

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

More: OU, Kansas are far different programs two years after 'craziest' Caleb Williams play

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Kansas score, updates from Sooners-Jayhawks in Week 9