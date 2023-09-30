OU football vs. Iowa State: Score, live updates from Oklahoma Sooners against ISU Cyclones

The 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in Week 5 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 showdown:

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State football

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Owen Field in Norman

TV: FS1

Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM

More: Mussatto: How can OU football, Texas raise Red River Rivalry stakes? Beat ghosts of past

More: OU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will OU's defense continue interception spree against Iowa State?

What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football

More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency

OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Will OU football bounce back in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions for Sooners

More: Brent Venables' 'inside-out' recruiting approach for OU football resonates with HS coaches

More: Four Downs: What OU football must do to add to one of Power Five's most-lopsided series

More: 'Blue-collar kid' Adepoju Adebawore showing flashes of potential for OU football so far

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

More: Is OU football ready for SEC move? Defensive line recruiting put Sooners in good spot

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Iowa State score, live updates from Sooners-Cyclones