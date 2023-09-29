OU football vs. Iowa State: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

OU football returns home for a game against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 5 college football matchup.

Predictions for OU football vs. Iowa State

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 31, Iowa State 13

HEY ARNOLD!

OU freshman QB scores two TDs in situational use to lead Sooners

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 35, Iowa State 17

WALK THE WALK

Tawee Walker shines in OU's win over Iowa State

Joe Mussatto, columnist

OU 28, Iowa State 12

CRIMSON STORM

Sooners stifle Cyclones in Red River primer

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Iowa State

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, DirecTV 219, Dish 150, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Iowa State

The crew of Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) have the call. Levering graduated from Chapman University in 2005 and joined the Milwaukee Brewers radio team in 2015. He occasionally covers college basketball and baseball for Fox Sports and BTN. Helfrich served as the head coach for Oregon from 2013-17 and the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2018-19. He then joined Fox Sports as an analyst in 2020.

Weather for OU football vs. Iowa State

Forecast: Mainly sunny; 93 degrees; Winds SSE at 10-15 mph; 2% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. Iowa State

Line: OU by 20. Over/Under: 48.5.

