OU football vs Iowa State: 5 takeaways from Sooners' win over Cyclones in tuneup for Texas

NORMAN — After a bit of a dicey start, OU’s defense settled in and its offense came alive, turning a tight game into a blowout as the Sooners rolled into the Red River Rivalry with a 50-20 win over Iowa State on Saturday night at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are undefeated headed into next week’s matchup with Texas.

The Longhorns (5-0, 2-0) are also unbeaten, making it the first Red River matchup since 2011 where both teams were undefeated.

Here are five takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Dillon Gabriel shines vs. Iowa State

Iowa State’s pass defense has been stingy under Matt Campbell.

The Cyclones hadn’t allowed a 300-yard passer since late in the 2021 season.

Oklahoma State last week was the first team to put up 400 yards of total offense against Iowa State since that season.

The Sooners blew those out of the water, as Gabriel threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the most passing yards against Iowa State since October 2021.

Gabriel also ran for two scores — the first game of his career with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel’s performance was far from perfect, as he underthrew a few passes — including one early that Texas transfer Brenen Thompson was able to haul in for a 54-yard gain.

The pass was one of four Gabriel completed for 39 or more yards — all to different receivers.

Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson also had long receptions.

Interceptions keep coming, but Sooners’ D shows cracks

It didn’t take long for OU’s defense to show its teeth.

On the third play of the game, Billy Bowman picked off Iowa State freshman quarterback Rocco Becht and then went to work, moving from west to east, finding a seam on the sideline and finishing it off for a 44-yard return for a touchdown.

But then OU’s defense struggled more than it had at any point this season.

The Cyclones had five plays of 20 yards or more in the first half, including touchdown passes of 67 and 51 yards by Becht.

But from there, the Sooners’ defense came alive again.

Iowa State managed just 82 yards of total offense in the second half after posting 270 by halftime.

Gentry Williams picked off Becht late in the first half for the Sooners’ 10th interception of the season and his second.

Sooners take control with 29-0 burst

Those big plays opened the door for the Cyclones, who cut the OU lead to 21-20 early in the second quarter.

But from there, the Sooners turned the heat up,

OU scored the next 29 points, most of that in a 12-minute period after Chase Contreraz’s 48-yard field goal cut the Sooners’ lead to one.

OU immediately responded to the field-goal drive with a quick touchdown drive keyed by Jalil Farooq’s 49-yard catch.

It could’ve been even better for OU.

Freshman sensation Peyton Bowen blocked Tyler Perkins’ punt on the next drive, and Trace Ford appeared destined for a scoop and score.

But Ford couldn’t corral the ball, rolling over it and flipping it out of the back of the end zone for a safety instead.

The Sooners added a field goal on the ensuing drive, scored a touchdown in the final seconds before halftime, then scored a touchdown on the first drive out of halftime to stretch the lead to 47-20.

Sooners' RB rotation takes a different look

Over the three games coming in, the tandems of Marcus Major-Tawee Walker and Jovantae Barnes-Gavin Sawchuk had been used as the primary running backs in alternating games.

If that held true, Saturday would’ve been for Barnes and Sawchuk to carry the load.

But the rotation took on a different look from the start, with Major earning the start for the second consecutive week and Sawchuk being the first back off the bench.

Major got the Sooners’ going quickly, with an 18-yard run on his first carry.

Major finished with 19 carries for 66 yards while Sawchuk had 8 carries for 37 yards and Walker 4 for 17.

Barnes did not get a carry for the second consecutive week.

Savion Byrd back but Troy Everett starts

Appalachian State transfer Troy Everett made his second consecutive start Saturday at left guard, though Savion Byrd was dressed out.

Byrd had started the first three games but was injured early in the win over Tulsa, opening the door for Everett.

Byrd wasn’t the only one to return.

Safety Reggie Pearson, who missed last week’s win over Cincinnati, came back.

Key Lawrence remained the starter at safety, but Pearson saw significant time at the spot.

Backup cornerback Kani Walker, who has played a significant role early in the season, missed the game with an apparent injury.

The Sooners remained without Justin Harrington, who was hurt late in the win over SMU.

Harrington was also removed from the depth chart and might be out for a significant length of time.

Reserve quarterback Davis Beville dressed out for the first time since suffering an injury late in the season-opening win over Arkansas State.

