OU football vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

NORMAN — After winning at Cincinnati, OU returns home to continue Big 12 play against Iowa State on Saturday.

The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) earned a 20-6 road win over the Bearcats in Week 4 , while the Cyclones (2-2, 1-0) beat Oklahoma State 34-27 at home Saturday. Here's a look at the matchup.

How to watch OU vs. Iowa State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, Dish 150, DirecTV 219, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 18

Over/under: N/A

Scouting Iowa State

Record: 2-2, 1-0

Best player: Junior safety Beau Freyler is the standout of an Iowa State defense that still has plenty of teeth. Freyler had an interception and was in on eight tackles in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma State. OU will need to account for him in both the run and pass game.

The case for Iowa State: The Cyclones have the top total defense in the league, allowing just 292.5 yards per game. And while OU’s offense has been potent — averaging 46.8 points per game, good for fourth nationally — those points have largely been put up against the likes of Arkansas State and Tulsa. In games against SMU and Cincinnati, the Sooners struggled offensively for stretches. The Cyclones figure to be the best overall defense OU has faced all season and if they aren’t prepared for it, Iowa State could pull off the upset.

The case for OU: The Sooners’ defense has led their way so far, with Danny Stutsman leading the Big 12 with 43 tackles. Key Lawrence is also playing his best football of his career. The Sooners have allowed just 8.5 points per game, the top scoring defense in the Big 12 and tied for No. 2 nationally with Ohio State and behind only Michigan. Things get difficult after this week, but at home, the Sooners should take care of Iowa State.

—Ryan Aber, Staff writer

