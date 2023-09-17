OU football vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

NORMAN — OU begins Big 12 play with a Week 4 road game against Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Sooners (3-0) earned a 66-17 road win over Tulsa in Week 3, while the Bearcats (2-1) suffered a 31-24 overtime loss at home to Miami (Ohio). Here's a look at the matchup.

OU's Jaquaize Pettaway runs with the ball during Saturday's road game against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

How to watch OU vs. Cincinnati

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 13

Over/under: 60.5

Scouting Cincinnati

Record: 2-1

Best player: Senior wide receiver Xzavier Henderson is Cincinnati's biggest weapon on offense. The Florida transfer is tied for the most receptions in the Big 12 this season (20), and he ranks third in receiving yards (299).

The case for Cincinnati: The Bearcats might've taken a step back following the departure of head coach Luke Fickell, but they're still dangerous. Cincinnati's offense is led by Emory Jones, a veteran quarterback whose mobility could cause problems for OU. Then there's Cincinnati's defense, which ranks second in the Big 12 in sacks (12). It'll be the biggest test yet for OU.

The case for OU: The Sooners showed growth in some areas of concern during their Week 3 win over Tulsa. OU had success with the deep ball, recording nine passes of at least 25 yards. It also racked up five interceptions and three sacks on defense. OU appears to be clicking on both sides of the football. And if that continues on Saturday, the Sooners will be tough to beat.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

