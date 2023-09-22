OU football vs. Cincinnati: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

OU football begins Big 12 play with a road game against Cincinnati at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 4 college football matchup.

Predictions for OU football vs. Cincinnati

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 34, Cincinnati 17

HELLO, GOODBYE

Sooners welcome Bearcats to the Big 12 with convincing win

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 27, Cincinnati 24

SCHMIT HAPPENS

Zach Schmit's game-winning field goal spoils Cincinnati's Big 12 debut

Joe Mussatto, columnist

Cincinnati 28, OU 26

BEAR TRAP

Cincinnati celebrates Big 12 debut by beating OU

Mussatto: Why OU football's Kendel Dolby is thankful for journey from Ohio to NEO & beyond

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Cincinnati

TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Cincinnati

The crew of Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (field reporter) have the call. Johnson is the lead play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports' college football and college basketball coverage. He joined the network in 2011. Klatt played quarterback for Colorado from 2002-05 before beginning his broadcasting career in 2006. He was then named Fox Sports' lead college football game analyst prior to the start of the 2015 season. Taft attended Boston University, where she played lacrosse while majoring in broadcast journalism. She joined Fox Sports in 2011, and she's also a pit reporter for BattleBots on the Discovery channel.

Weather for OU football vs. Cincinnati

Forecast: Sunny; 79 degrees; Winds NE at 10 mph; 4% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. Cincinnati

Line: OU by 14.5. Over/Under: 57.5.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Cincinnati score predictions, game time for Week 4 game