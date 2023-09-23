OU football vs. Cincinnati: Score, live updates from Oklahoma Sooners against UC Bearcats

The 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Week 4 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 opener:

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati football

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati

TV: Fox

Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM

More: Four Downs: What do OU football veterans remember about facing Cincinnati QB Emory Jones?

What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football

More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency

OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Will OU football bounce back in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions for Sooners

More: Brent Venables' 'inside-out' recruiting approach for OU football resonates with HS coaches

More: Mussatto: What does hosting OU football in Big 12 opener mean to Cincinnati? Everything

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

More: Is OU football ready for SEC move? Defensive line recruiting put Sooners in good spot

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Cincinnati score, live updates from Big 12 opener