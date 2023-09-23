OU football vs. Cincinnati: Score, live updates from Oklahoma Sooners against UC Bearcats
The 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Week 4 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 opener:
More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati football
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati
TV: Fox
Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM
More: Four Downs: What do OU football veterans remember about facing Cincinnati QB Emory Jones?
What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football
More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency
OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners
Will OU football bounce back in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions for Sooners
More: Brent Venables' 'inside-out' recruiting approach for OU football resonates with HS coaches
More: Mussatto: What does hosting OU football in Big 12 opener mean to Cincinnati? Everything
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Sept. 23: at Cincinnati, 11 a.m. (Fox)
Sept. 30: vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m. (FS1)
Oct. 21: vs. UCF, TBA
Oct. 28: at Kansas, TBA
Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State, TBA
Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, TBA
Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
More: Is OU football ready for SEC move? Defensive line recruiting put Sooners in good spot
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Cincinnati score, live updates from Big 12 opener