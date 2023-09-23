OU football vs. Cincinnati: Five takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners' win in Big 12 opener

CINCINNATI — OU opened its final Big 12 season and welcomed Cincinnati into the league with a 20-6 victory over the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

The defense was fantastic for the Sooners, using sure tackling, especially from linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak, to lift OU for the second time in three weeks as the offense struggled for stretches.

Stutsman led the way with 13 tackles — seven solo and 3.5 for loss — as OU made it difficult for the Bearcats’ offense to operate.

The Sooners were without starting safety Reggie Pearson and cheetah Justin Harrington but there wasn’t much if any drop with their fill-ins.

Dasan McCullough, who played just two plays in the opener against Arkansas State before suffering an injury that kept him out against SMU and Tulsa, made his first OU start and was strong in the cheetah role, finishing with seven tackles.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Against a mobile quarterback like Cincinnati’s Emory Jones, it stood to reason that McCullough was going to be a critical piece for OU.

Key Lawrence, who started in Pearson’s spot, picked off Jones in the end zone in the second quarter to end what had been a promising Cincinnati drive.

A week ago, Sooners coach Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof were concerned with the Sooners’ third-down defense.

Saturday, that wasn’t an issue.

OU held Cincinnati to just 3 of 15 on third down and forced three turnovers on down in the second half to keep the Bearcats out of the end zone.

The defense suffered a big loss late, though, when Kanak fell to the turf and was helped off. Shortly after, he was taken off the field in an ambulance.

His condition was unknown immediately after the game.

Here are four more takeaways from the Sooners’ victory:

Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against Cincinnati linebacker Dorian Jones (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Sooners’ RB rotation continues to be work in progress

It looked like Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk were poised to take over the OU’s top two running backs after the Tulsa game.

The pair combined for 22 carries against the Golden Hurricane while Tawee Walker and Marcus Major had zero.

But Saturday, Walker and Major were the Sooners’ primary runners.

The Sooners struggled to move the ball on the ground in the first half, before finding creases after halftime.

Major had one of the plays of the first half for OU, though.

On third-and-19 from the Sooners’ 3, Major took a handoff and juked into open space, then barrelled his way to the first-down marker — barely — to keep OU’s drive alive early in the second quarter.

The Sooners eventually had to settle for a 34-yard Zach Schmit field goal to go ahead 10-3 but just getting the field goal was a win after looking dead in the water early.

OU finished with just 105 rushing yards, though 70 of those came in the second half.

OU was without starting left guard Savion Byrd, who was injured early in the win against Tulsa.

Against the Golden Hurricane, the Sooners used a combination of Cayden Green and Troy Everett at the spot. Saturday, it was Everett that got the nod.

The instability was evident in the Sooners’ protection.

Dillon Gabriel fights through rough day

With the Sooners’ offensive line still a work in progress and the running game not doing a ton to help early at least, Dillon Gabriel turned in his most inconsistent game of the season.

Gabriel lost a fumble on OU’s second drive of the game, grinding to a halt what had been a promising early drive for the Sooners.

Gabriel’s decision-making nearly resulted in disaster just before half as Cincinnati closed around him with pressure.

Gabriel floated a backward pass to his right, but the Sooners’ running back that was expected to be there slipped, leaving the live ball rolling with Cincinnati defenders all around.

Luckily for the Sooners, the ball squirted out of bounds, and OU was able to punt.

Cincinnati quickly drove deep into OU territory, but Carter Brown’s 26-yard field goal try was wide left in the final seconds of the first half to send the Sooners into the locker room with a 10-3 lead.

Gabriel still finished 26 of 38 with 322 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Billy Bowman’s interception all but seals it

It was one of the wildest plays in quite awhile.

But at the end of it, there was OU strong safety Billy Bowman holding the ball aloft, giving the Sooners’ defense yet another takeaway.

Bowman’s pick started out with the pass rush, as Kani Walker held on to Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones’ legs, forcing an awkward throw that went behind receiver Evan Prater.

Prater reached back and tipped it into the air, right where Bearcats’ receiver Dee Wiggins stood.

But Wiggins’ momentum carried him forward and all he could do was tip it in the air. Bowman stopped on a dime, cut and dove, finishing off the interception and putting the exclamation mark on the Sooners’ defensive performance.

It was the Sooners’ second interception of the day and their seventh in the last two games.

Spreading the ball around

Dillon Gabriel completed passes to nine different receivers, with Andrel Anthony leading the way with seven catches for 117 yards.

Drake Stoops (six catches, 45 yards) and Nic Anderson (three catches, 35 yards) were the only Sooners’ receivers with more than three catches.

Anderson caught a touchdown pass, his fourth in the last two games.

